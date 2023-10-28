The film The Killer is directed by David Fincher and has a cast led by Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton.

Get ready for adrenaline and action! The movie The Killer opens today in select theaters and will arrive on the Netflix streaming platform on November 10. Acclaimed director David Fincher brings us this adaptation of the French graphic novel by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon, and the new trailer promises thrills from start to finish.

In The Killer, Michael Fassbender, known for his roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Shame, steps into the shoes of the nameless killer of the title. The film immerses us in a frenetic international chase triggered by a coup that goes terribly wrong.

Here we leave you the trailer.

This sneak peek gives us a glimpse into the world of this deadly hitman, who lives by a rigid set of rules: “Stick to your plan. Trust nobody. Prohibits empathy. Anticipate, don’t improvise.” His fame lies in the fact that he simply “gives a damn” about everything.

In addition to his ruthless nature, the protagonist of this story also finds room for music in his mortal routine. In a recent interview with GQ, David Fincher revealed why he chose The Smiths song as this central character’s favorite, adding an extra touch of intrigue to the plot.

These are director David Fincher’s words about the song.

“I always knew I wanted to use How Soon is Now? because I love the guitar. And I love the idea of ​​someone saying: What Johnny Marr is doing here is my meditation. I just thought it was fun. But originally, we had a whole soundtrack that was Joy Division, Siouxsie and the Banshees, completely pre-goth. He was really cool and really interesting, but you kept wondering: Is that him? A music critic?”

“But as we went along, you would discover that the release of a song was split between two or three different parties that no longer speak. And every time a song disappeared, we replaced it with The Smiths. This Charming Man, etc. Every time it was The Smiths, it was both sardonic and raw. Trent (Reznor) was a big part of this: We kept thinking, what do we want to say about this guy?”

The film promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions and will immerse us in a world of unexpected turns and dangerous decisions. Ready for a trip full of adrenaline? Don’t miss The Killer on Netflix starting November 10!