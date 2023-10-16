Director Matthew Vaughn explains his plans for the reboot of Kick-Ass, the character created by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr.

A decade after the release of the last Kick-Ass movie, Matthew Vaughn, the writer and director of the hit franchise, has confirmed his plans for a reboot of the superhero series, and shared his ambitious filming schedule. This story, based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr., put a new spin on the superhero genre with its fresh and often subversive approach. After a highly praised first film and a less successful second chapter, fans have been wondering if they would see the hero and his companions in action again.

At a panel at New York Comic Con, Matthew Vaughn revealed his plans for the Kick-Ass reboot. Furthermore, he confirmed his intention to begin filming in 2024. However, one piece of news that may be disconcerting to some fans is that the original characters will not be returning.

This is how Matthew Vaughn explained it.

“Next year we’re rebooting Kick-Ass and making Kingsman 3… Kick-Ass changed people’s perception of what a superhero movie was at the time. So we’ll do it again. So it’s nothing like that, the other Kick-Ass characters. We’d like to bring them back after the reboot, but this reboot just goes on a tangent that I can’t really talk about. But is fun”.

Kick-Ass 2, directed by Jeff Wadlow, failed to achieve the success and acclaim that the first film had. The lack of clever writing and subversive storytelling that characterized the 2010 original were criticized for their absence in the 2013 sequel. This mixed critical and audience reception has left us wondering if a reboot could return to its roots in the reboot and recapture the magic that made it so special in the first place.

Do you like Kick-Ass movies? Are you looking forward to seeing a third installment? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. But what is clear is that without Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) or Mindy Macready / Hit-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz), it won’t be the same.