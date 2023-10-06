Now alone: ​​Suits stands as the series that has led the Nielsen ranking for the most weeks, thanks to its arrival on Netflix.

Netflix has become a powerful tool and a giant speaker for many series who, despite achieving success on a smaller scale, reached completely higher levels upon their arrival on the red platform. There are plenty of examples, like the jump that Cobra Kai took when it arrived in its catalog after two seasons in YouTube Premium.

In Spain, series like La casa de papel or Entrevías would not have been able to touch the television sky that they reached beyond our borders if it had not been for their arrival on Netflix.

Heir to all of them is Suits: The key to success, the series of USA Network which ended in 2019 after nine seasons and which, as you know, we have been monitoring due to its overwhelming success upon its arrival to Netflix y Peacock.

Last week, in fact, we told you that Suits: The Key to Success tied with Ozark as the streaming series that had led the audience charts for the most weeks. Nielsen. Both series topped the ranking for 11 weeks, although Suits did so consecutively, while the Netflix crime drama accumulated them in its four seasons.

Suits now reigns alone on Nielsen

A week later, the judicial drama created by Aaron Korsh It already holds the crown alone by becoming the first streaming series to lead the Nielsen ranking for 12 weeks, and consecutive ones at that.

As we explained the other day, there is a slight catch in how Suits has achieved this success: the series has arrived on Netflix with its 135 episodeswhich allows any marathon to accumulate minutes by the spade compared to series with shorter seasons or shorter episodes.

Nielsen

That does not detract from having achieved this feat four years after its end on USA Network, although another series with similar characteristics that replicates this success could threaten Suits’ record.

In any case, remember that Suits: The key to success is available in its entirety in the catalog of Netflix so that you fall in love with its characters as a binge, or in small doses.