After the shocking Death Sentence: Part 1, we will now have to wait a while to see Mission Impossible 8.

This saga starring Tom Cruise is characterized by its intrigue, action and surprising twists. But, amid all the excitement, the director of the latest installments, Christopher McQuarrie, has revealed that a simple phrase could play a crucial role in the next installment, Mission Impossible 8.

The phrase in question is “good luck.” In Mission: Impossible – Death Sentence. Part One, this expression is mentioned and shown in surprising ways several times, and McQuarrie suggests that it will be a central motif in Mission: Impossible 8.

¿Why is it so important?

Film editor Eddie Hamilton, who collaborated with McQuarrie on editing Mission: Impossible – Death Sentence. Part One, was the first to notice the recurrence of this phrase. In a key scene, the character Benji Dunn (played by Simon Pegg) must assemble the phrase “GOOD LUCK” using an alphanumeric device. This moment is memorable and stands out in the film.

However, it is not the only case of the expression “good luck” in the film. This phrase also appears at the beginning and end of the film. At the film’s closing, Eugene Kittridge (played by Henry Czerny) delivers a monologue that concludes with the words, “Good luck, Ethan.”

What could this recurring phrase mean? It seems like the movies are exploring concepts of destiny and fortune. In previous installments of the series, it has been hinted that the protagonist, Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise), is some sort of “living manifestation of destiny.” His ability to anticipate, plan and overcome obstacles places him in a protagonist role, almost as if destiny were guiding him.

Mission: Impossible – Deadly Sentence. Part One suggests that the Entity, an artificial intelligence with the ability to predict, might be Ethan’s only real rival. The expression “good luck” is associated with luck and destiny, and it seems that the Entity will represent an immense challenge for Ethan in Mission Impossible 8. Although, if the villain is an Artificial Intelligence, “luck” may be the only thing that you cannot control or predict.

Director Christopher McQuarrie is cleverly using this phrase to weave an interesting theme into the films plot. As a result, fans are eager to find out how this story will play out in Mission Impossible 8.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? I’m looking forward to knowing what will happen in the new installment although we will have to wait a little. Since the release date has been delayed to May 23, 2025.