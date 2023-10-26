Steve Jobs was not only known as a visionary leader who revolutionized the technology industry, but also for his philosophy of self-improvement.

He often shared valuable advice with his employees on how to lead a calmer life and how to hone their skills in what they did.

The co-founder of Apple left a simple lesson to learn to distinguish leaders from bosses. And the difference lies simply in how they approach management and leadership.

On the one hand, Bosses tend to micromanage and set rigid directives, which can be an obstacle to progress within a company. Instead, leaders follow a different philosophy. It focuses on very important focus areas.

Trust and empowerment

One of Jobs’ key lessons was the redistribution of power in decision-making. In a knowledge-driven world, traditional hierarchical management styles can be ineffective.

Steve advocated giving employees greater autonomy in their decisionsIn short, it generated confidence in themselves. After all, they know their areas of expertise and customer needs best. Trust can foster innovation as well as efficient problem solving.

Passion and vision

Steve Jobs taught that a leader must build a solid community with his employees, but to do so you must generate passion, but above all, vision in what you are going to do.

This means establishing close relationships, understanding their aspirations, experiences and personal goals. By fostering strong bonds and strong relationships, you can boost collaboration, a key element in creating a successful team environment.

Steve sought to align employees’ personal goals with the company’s business goals.and this alignment was achieved through the collective passion of the work team.

Listen more than talk

A key aspect of Steve Jobs’ leadership philosophy was the ability to listen more than talk.

In this sense, Steve Jobs practiced responsive leadershipwhich involves paying attention to employees, inquiring about their concerns and points of view, and committing to the vision they have.

He knew that each person had a valuable voice and that everyone’s ideas were essential for the success of the team, but above all of the organization.

This leaves us with deep learning: Leaders trust their employees, bosses tell them what to do.