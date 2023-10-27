The Ninja brand turns 40 and Kawasaki launches the Special Edition. The 636cc Supersport Ninja ZX-6R and the more recent Ninja ZX-4RR will be available for the Ninja ZX-10R, all with a 90s flavor

October 27, 2023

For the last 40 years the unmistakable Ninja brand has won the hearts of many fans of sports motorcycles all over the world. Without ever straying from what made him famous from the beginning, the development of this iconic brand it has always had technology at its centremaking Ninja not just a recognizable name but, for many motorcyclists, a true one identity.

40 years after the birth of the first Ninja, Kawasaki presents a series of repurposed sports models to celebrate four decades of performance and innovation. They will be shown live for the first time at EICMA 2023 and now with a virtual preview: the Ninja ZX-10R, model that has allowed us to win numerous titles in WorldSBK; the Supersport Ninja ZX-6R 636cc and the most recent Ninja ZX-4RR, which we just tried.

La ZX-4RR 40th Anniversary Edition

La ZX-6R 40th Anniversary Edition

La ZX-10R 40th Anniversary Edition

A leap into the 90s



Each model will be available in one suggestive livery that evokes the colors of the early 90s: green, blue and white and the Kawasaki logo that dominates the lower fairing; just like the three-time endurance championship winning bikes of the time. Adopted for the 1989 ZXR series, the distinctive livery takes inspiration from a retro mood, appearing both fresh and contemporary.

Every bike sports the 40th anniversary logo on the tank and the color combination has been carefully adapted to the fairings. The Kawasaki logo was taken from original drawings and even the characters showing the displacement on the tail are a reference to that period.

The addition of lime green rims and combined with a silver colored frame and swingarm demonstrate attention to detail fielded by Kawasaki to celebrate this special anniversary.