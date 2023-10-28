The Bianconeri continue to grow and are approaching the top of the table. The Viola, however, are increasingly down. Protagonist cow

Juve Primavera scores their third consecutive useful result, wins 3-0 against Fiorentina and shows growth that gives us hope for the rest. The top area of ​​the ranking is closer: the title race is not the primary objective of Montero’s group, given the under-age average, but it is a significant indicator for the training path undertaken last summer. The Viola, however, remain in a dangerous area of ​​the standings: Galloppa’s team struggles to find continuity of performance, both in matches and over the weeks, picking up less than they deserve. Too much waste in the few opportunities created.

High intensity match but with few real scoring opportunities in the first part. Juve broke the deadlock only before the break with Vacca, who managed to penetrate the area on the central corridor thanks to a series of rebounds between two opponents, until he extended the ball with his tip – to anticipate the third Viola defender – and hit the ball. ‘low corner of the goal: Vannucchi doesn’t reach it. Vacca himself scored the goal that directed the match at the start of the second half: Anghelé took up his teammate’s suggestion and scored an extraordinary goal with his left foot. The very opportunity to definitively close the game comes between Pugno’s feet in the 70th minute: the stop in the area is good, the conclusion ends up wide. Fiorentina tries to react, especially with Sene: never too effectively to reopen the match (worth mentioning is a save by Vinarcik on the Senegalese attacker). Montero’s boys controlled until the end and put the success on record with Scienza’s third goal in the ninetieth minute. Three precious points for the ranking.

