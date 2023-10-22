Jupiter’s moon Io is the most volcanic celestial body in the Solar System. There are more than 400 active volcanoes there. New photos show us the smoke from two of them.

The satellite Io was discovered by Galileo Galilei on January 7, 1610.. It is almost identical in size to our Moon. For years it was called Jupiter I, because it was closest to the planet Jupiter, but now it is called the moon Io, in honor of one of the maidens with whom the god Zeus fell in love in Greek mythology.

The moon Io is the closest thing to hell in the Solar System. The brown spots seen in the opening photo of the news are lava rivers, calderas, and other phenomena caused by volcanoes. The atmosphere is toxic, and Its surface reaches a temperature of 1,725 ​​degrees Celsius.

Smoke from the volcanoes of the moon Io

As we have mentioned, the Juno probe has been orbiting Jupiter and its moons for some time. In 2023 alone it will approach Io up to nine times.

According to Science Alert, the last one was on October 15, where It approached only 11,680 kilometers from its surface.

Thanks to one of its high-resolution cameras, as has been discovered Jason Perry, we have been able to see the smoke and toxic gases released by two of its volcanoes:

NASA / Jason Perry / Twitter

The photos are still unprocessed, so they are not clearly visible. They are also at the bottom edge of the photo. If you look closely, you can see patches of smoke. It looks better in the photo on the right.

That the gases of a volcano can be seen from space at 11,680 kilometers above sea level indicates that they measure dozens, perhaps hundreds of kilometers.

Fortunately, we will be able to see it in much more detail on February 3, 2024. That day the Juno probe will approach just 1,500 kilometers from the surface of the moon Io. They will be the closest photos in history.

Seeing the smoke from the volcanoes of Jupiter’s moon Io is something you could only dream of a few decades ago.. Space exploration has evolved a lot in recent years, and new discoveries are made almost daily. This is just the beginning!