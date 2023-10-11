When is the Jujutsu Kaisen game coming out? A store has revealed the exact release date of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash by mistake.

Update October 11: Finally, Bandai Namco has given the information that had been an open secret for some time. With a new trailer, it has announced the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash which, as expected, will premiere on February 2, 2024. You can see it below:

Update: The official PlayStation store has accidentally revealed the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash. The new Jujutsu Kaisen game will arrive on February 2, 2024 to Nintendo Switch and other platforms. In addition, the same store has published an image that confirms the presence of Game in the game.

After filtering the data, the game sheet has been removed.

Original news: The machinery of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash It’s still running, and it seems like it’s over revving. During the last 24 hours the release date of the fighting game Jujutsu Kaisen for Nintendo Switch and the rest of the consoles that, until now, had only confirmed their release in 2024.

In a message published by the game’s official account on X (Twitter), it has been revealed that JJK Cursed Clash will be coming out on sale in February 2024. A revelation that seems to have been the result of an accident, since The message was deleted shortly after being published.. However, it didn’t take long for the community to detect it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Console Game

“Cursed Clash” releases in February, 2024 pic.twitter.com/VNLHfVzlBW — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) October 2, 2023

The leaker account JJK Mya He was able to access said information and did not hesitate to share it through social networks. Now we have to wait for Bandai Namco or the development studio make an official statement to confirm when the Jujutsu Kaisen game goes on sale on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Be that as it may, everything points to February next year. Meanwhile, you can take a look at his first gameplay or even check that this hated character will be playable.

