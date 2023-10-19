The Javalambre mountain range, south of the province of Teruel, hides a relatively little-known infrastructure for space exploration: the Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory (OAJ). The observatory has just embarked on one of its most ambitious projects, a large-scale survey of the universe around us.

I-NOT. The OAJ has already begun what will be its great survey of the universe, the Javalambre Physics of the Accelerating Universe Astrophysical Survey (J-PAS). Those responsible for this project hope to be able to detect hundreds of millions of galaxies from the summit of Pico del Buitre in the Teruel mountain range.

And they have already begun their work of mapping the cosmos in three dimensions. The objective of the project is to analyze thousands of square degrees over the next decade and for now it has begun by examining the first 15 square degrees, an area of ​​the celestial vault equivalent to the area of ​​60 moons.

This project goes beyond simple spatial mapping: those responsible seek to better understand how our universe expands. With the data already compiled, the survey already has enough information to map one million stars and galaxies according to the calculations of those responsible for the project.

OAJ. The Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory will be the key infrastructure to carry out this task. The Teruel observatory houses the JST250 telescope and the JPCam camera, the “tandem” that astronomers will use to portray the universe in the coming years.

JST250 y JPCam. The 2.5-meter JST250 telescope is a kind of “wide-angle” telescope for space exploration. It will work in conjunction with the JPCam “panoramic” camera, with its 1.2 billion pixel sensor (1.2 gigapixels), the second largest astronomical camera in the world as remembered from the project.

The camera integrates 56 photometric filters created specifically for J-PAS work. Thanks to them, photos can be taken at various frequencies and thus obtain spectral information of the various objects mapped by this survey.

“JPCAM is a prototype, in the sense that there is no other camera like it in the world. The 14 large format CCD detectors that are integrated into the instrument were developed specifically for this project, as well as its complex electronic control and the J-PAS filter itself,” Antonio Marín, deputy director of the OAJ, explained in a press release. .

J-MORE. The preparation work for J-PAS was intense. The calibration of the instruments was carried out based on a previous project, Javalambre Photometric Local Universe Survey or J-PLUS.

CEFCA. J-PAS is an international project led by the Center for Cosmos Physics Studies of Aragon (CEFCA) and the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC). The team is made up of 250 researchers from 18 countries.

Mapping the universe around us with greater precision can help us solve some of the most burning questions in contemporary astrophysics. The speed at which the universe is expanding is the source of one of the great controversies since different ways of measuring the Hubble constant that refers to this speed give us different results.

The expansion of the universe has been linked to a mysterious concept we call dark energy. This energy could represent a majority of everything “there is” in the universe, but it is still something that, like dark matter, escapes our understanding.

