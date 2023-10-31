It ends 1-1 in Malmoe: the home team’s equalizer comes at the end with Juventus’s Apparentlynt

One step away from the big deal. Mocked again at the end of the match, Andrea Soncin’s Italy saw the victory fade away in the 96th minute on the field of a Sweden held at bay until just a stone’s throw from the finish line. The final 1-1 in Malmo was scored by Linda Ricent (Juventus defender) with a header, taking advantage of the house specialty, those dead balls that did us so badly at the World Cup. It remains a positive result, but it’s a real shame. Because victory seemed truly within reach, after Valentina Giacinti’s lead in the 57th minute following an excellent lead from Manuela Giugliano. A goal that rewarded the choice to include the two Roma players among the starters, in a more proactive set-up (return to the fluid 4-4-2) compared to the one seen in Salerno against Spain. Up until the 90th minute, Italy managed to suffer very little, both before and after the 0-1 blaze: Giacinti, with her 24th goal for the national team, was very good at reading the space, taking on a defense that wasn’t at its best against the depth attack.

The Italians only experience the real suffering at the end when the siege of corners and series of free kicks begins. In the endless injury time, 8 minutes, first Caruso saves with a header on Eriksson, then it is seemsent who escapes the marking by jumping best of all on a free kick (very generous) awarded by Stephanie Frappart, the evening’s prestigious referee. It’s sad, but the applause remains due to a team that in just a few days played with their heads held high – and still won a point – against Spain and Sweden, two big names in European football. The draw, together with Spain’s simultaneous success in Switzerland, greatly complicates the pursuit of Olympic qualification for the Swedes. Asllani and her teammates could skip the Games, where they have never been missing in history. It’s the fault, or rather the merit, of Italy. Once again becoming an uncomfortable opponent even for the big teams.