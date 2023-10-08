After the death of the owner, the CEO Galliani is following the same line used at Milan and the results prove him right: the red and whites are in seventh place in the standings

Italian and successful. Silvio Berlusconi had already indicated the path during his time at Milan and (even more so) he then continued it at Monza: with Adriano Galliani a convinced supporter of the line. The clear affirmation on Salernitana almost seems like an advertisement for this philosophy that brought the Brianza team to seventh place, just one step lower than the Europe zone.