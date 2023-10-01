Voice of Sumatra – The issue of a reshuffle or overhaul of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet has resurfaced ahead of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres). President Jokowi then responded to this issue.

Initially, Jokowi explained about the Batik Palace event. When asked about the reshuffle issue, Jokowi’s facial expression turned serious.

He did not answer clearly about the reshuffle issue. Jokowi actually asked the journalists where he got the information from.

“Heard from where?” Jokowi asked.

It is known that the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) has searched the official residence of the Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, regarding allegations of corruption at the Ministry of Agriculture. Recently, news emerged that the NasDem politician had been named a suspect.

Apart from that, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dito Ariotedjo, is also said to have received funds from corruption for 4G base transceiver station (BTS) infrastructure worth IDR 27 billion.

These two events sparked public suspicion that a cabinet reshuffle would be carried out in the government of Joko Widodo or Jokowi.