World Sunday 15 October 2023

Israel announced the ground operation, but did not say when it would begin: meanwhile humanitarian conditions in Gaza are worsening

(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

After the Israeli army announced on Saturday afternoon that it is preparing to attack the Gaza Strip “by air, by sea and by land”, the invasion of the Strip now seems imminent: however, it is not yet clear whether it will take place in the next few hours or if the army will still take its time and attack in the next few days. For some days, evacuations of civilians have been underway within the Strip, requested by Israel to clear the northern part of the area, the most populated, which will probably be subject to the bulk of the attacks. Tens of thousands of people actually left, but many more decided to stay. According to the United Nations, hundreds of thousands of people in the Gaza Strip have been left homeless, bringing the number of displaced people to around one million people just one week after the start of the conflict. The new war between Hamas and Israel began on Saturday last week, after Hamas attacked and massacred more than 1,300 Israeli civilians and soldiers, an exceptional number. However, more than 2,200 Palestinians have been killed in the Strip by Israeli bombings in a week, according to the local Ministry of Health (however controlled by Hamas, so should be taken with caution).