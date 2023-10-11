loading…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is worried that the Israel-Hamas conflict will divert international attention to the conflict in his country. Photo/Illustration

KIEV – President Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky voiced concern that the security crisis in the Middle East could divert international attention from his country. He then blamed Russia for the Hamas attack on southern Israel last week.

“If international attention shifts away from Ukraine, one way or another, this will have consequences,” the Ukrainian leader warned in an interview with France 2.

“Ukraine’s fate depends on the unity of the whole world,” he added, while expressing hope that Washington would guarantee continued assistance to his country as quoted from Russia Today, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

Zelensky visited Romania on Tuesday, where he met with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. Speaking at a joint press conference, the Ukrainian president reiterated his claim that Moscow was to blame for attacks by Palestinian militant movements.

“Russia is helping Hamas and is behind Hamas,” he said without providing any specific evidence, instead referring to “signals” on social media.

Earlier this week, Zelensky stated that according to Ukrainian intelligence services, Russia was interested in inciting war in the Middle East to undermine world unity and destroy freedom in Europe.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked Zelensky’s remarks, suggesting they may have been fueled by substance abuse.

On Wednesday, Zelensky made an unannounced visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels, where he reportedly asked for assurances that Hamas attacks and Israeli retaliation would not divert attention from Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Zelensky urged world leaders to go to Israel as a show of support to prevent further escalation.