Marvel has been one of the biggest global successes in the film industry, giving rise to the fact that, whether or not they have seen a movie, many know Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Spider-Man, among many others. Superheros. However, in the video game industry it is costing more to entersince leaving aside the enormous success of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Snap We can observe that the majority of projects they have launched have not had a good commercial performance, the most notable being the Marvel’s Avengers crash.

In this sense, it should be noted that they are carrying out new attempts to succeedsince we know from Insomniac Games that it is in development a new Wolverine video game which should come out after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at the same time that last July a new open-world Black Panther game was announced by EA that would add to the Iron Man project they already have in hand. And it has been precisely these last two games that are giving us the most people to talk about.

Marvel is aware of the setbacks that have occurred in the video game industry beyond Spider-Man and Marvel’s Snap

It must be noted first of all that The information we know about both titles is brief.being that there are very few details that we know such as that the new Iron Man game will work with Unreal Engine 5 instead of using Frostite, but now a well-known comic expert called CanWeGetSomeToast has spoken out on the matter stating that Marvel is aware of the failures it has had in the video game industry.

Under this same premise, he has stated that according to his sources, There are internal changes at Marvel aimed at video gamesbeing that, after seeing that cinema is declining, it is possible that the House of Ideas will focus on this sector, thereby giving rise to stating that these two new Iron Man and Black Panther titles they are being the start of a much bigger project.

Having said all this, it must be noted that it is unknown whether Other Marvel projects either fall into this plan or not. that the comics publisher has, since in addition to the two mentioned and Spider-Man we know that There is a game starring Black Panther and Captain America in development at the same time that the aforementioned Wolverine could be launched in the fall of 2024. Time will tell what ends up happening with these plans.

