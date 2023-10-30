Armita Garavand, the 16-year-old Iranian who was beaten for removing her veil, has died. The news, reported by all the international media on October 22nd, rekindles the tragic narrative of recent months linked to gender equality in Iran. The Tehran regime continues to deny the reconstruction of the facts, last October 1st we remember the attack on the subway by a train guard for having removed the veil. A year ago the anger of the movement erupted and since September 2022 it has marched on the streets shouting “Woman, life, freedom”. What is happening in the streets of Iran today? We talked about it once again with Sagar, a young illustrator of Iranian origins who lives in Italy. We have omitted her surname for obvious security reasons.

Sagar after the death of Mahsa Amini – who in the past interview you defined as “the tip of the iceberg of what the Iranian people have been experiencing since 1979” – the protests. What happened next? What was the reaction of the Iranian government?

After the death of Mahsa Amini, the demonstrations in the country became intense and then weakened over the months due to the very strong repression carried out by the regime. In addition to demonstrations in the streets, prohibited in a dictatorship, there were strikes by workers in various sectors of the economy and the closure of commercial shops in protest. The Iranian government has always been well informed about the people’s discontent, considering that all phones are checked randomly, so the dictatorship has eyes and ears everywhere and this is its strength which is why it manages to stay afloat despite all the difficulties . Without murders and very strong repression of all those who express their dissent this system could not exist today. This is why the response has become increasingly harsh. The fear of losing power has set in motion within the regime the desire to show all those who go against their precepts what the consequences of such behavior are with hangings, torture and demonstrative beatings.

The “veil”, a contradictory element that saw its return to Iranian society in 1979, the year of the Khomemenist revolution, until today. Yet another young girl killed. What idea did you have?

My idea is that Armita Garavand, who died at the hands of the Revolutionary Guards, is one of the hundreds of thousands of young women killed by the regime in recent years. Before Mahsa Amini the topic was not so discussed, especially in Europe, but still present in Iranian society. The arms of the regime are the guards on the territory whose task is to enforce the precepts of the revolution, including the obligation to wear the veil. It must be said that many of them are real murderers, I think it is no longer tolerable to continue talking about accidents. Iranian society has reached a certain level of intolerance which has led to the massive demonstrations and maturity because despite all the deaths we all have hope that this nightmare will end.

In the last interview we defined what is happening today in Iran as a “cultural and social failure of the Islamic republic”. Do you still agree?

Of course, more than ever, Iranian society today is the result of the failure of the regime. They have not been able to involve the people positively in their strategies of mass control. Religious obligations, and all the medieval laws imposed in a society of hyper-connected young people can absolutely have no future. Today it is very clear to the people that religion is only the facade of a much bigger business that the regime does not want to lose. It must be considered that the leading exponents of the dictatorship, including the Supreme Leader and his armed forces, control and generate part of Iran’s GDP, from oil to food.

From the protests of September 2022 to the Iranian government’s responses a year later, to the role of women and younger people during the protests. How do the Iranian media approach the issue?

Like many people of Persian descent I don’t watch Iranian media at all. This is because they are entirely controlled by the regime and do not filter news and information on the real problems of the country. They generally attribute the problems to the infiltration of foreign spies as well as the demonstrations and the women killed to various types of accidents. In recent years, the Iranian people have learned that the regime spreads lies in all media, but on the other hand, to survive in such a regime, lying has become the art of the people themselves.

Has the position of Western governments on the matter and of the Italian one changed from last autumn to today?

I don’t think the position of Western governments or even of the Italian one has changed. Mysteriously, the Iranian regime continues to do business with various countries, see the recent agreements with the Emirates and China. It also has Russia as an ally, and various military interests in the entire area. If the behavior of Western governments changed radically by taking tougher positions towards the regime perhaps something could change, but this fight is a fight that must be fought from within the country and the people are aware of this.

Do you still see a future of rights for your country in the distant future?

I have a lot of hope that Iran can change and finally have democracy and respect for human rights in the future. It is probably a utopia, as this regime is organized on all fronts and since its arrival it has always worked to crush any opposition, both at home and abroad. But the hope of all Persians in the world remains alive, before the death of Mahsa Amini the people in Iran and abroad had never mobilized in this way showing a strength and unity that gives hope to all.

Sagar, the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel has brought to light the possible Iranian support for the cause of Hamas, a policy aimed at destabilizing the area with several Arab countries ready to sign the Abraham Accords. What do you think about it? What relevance was given by the Iranian media to the new crisis?

The Iranian government needs to fund those who carry out an agenda of Islamic propaganda and terrorism so that it can maintain control in the area. The regime has always had an interest in expanding its influence throughout the area, and I think that a war today would benefit the survival of the regime itself. The only way to unite the Iranian people again and divert them from their problems is a war. Let us also remember that the Islamic regime since its establishment has always been against the state of Israel, not accepting the resolution with the assignment of the territories. I hope that the regime does not go down the unfortunate path of war, even if there has been a hidden war behind the scenes between the two states for years made up of hacking and spies.