No mobile phone is perfect and the new iPhone 15 Pro is no exception. After several weeks of trying it, these are its characteristics that do not convince me.

Apple has its best iPhone to date on its hands with the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and they have features that I really liked, but they have other details that, personally, do not convince me.

It is impossible to please everyone with something as generic as a mobile phone and Apple knows it. There are design or use details that will drive some people crazy, while others will find them completely normal or not even realize they are there.

It is a mobile phone that goes from 1,219 to 1,419 euros at leastdepending on whether you choose the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Some details, such as the design, are not so easy to fix, but others, such as the software, are details that it is curious that Apple missed.

The screen is still very sensitive: I recommend using a protector

Despite generations and generations of iPhones, the outer glass of the iPhone 15 Pro screen It is still too sensitive to be a high-end mobile. It is true that every few years they use a more resistant material, but it is not infallible.

Both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro use the same protection and we have seen the first scratches. In some cases very small, in others more visible. We have not put it with nails and screws, we have made normal use of the mobile.

Therefore, yes, we still recommend a screen protector for the iPhone 15 Pro. It is better to be safe than to spend hundreds of euros on a screen replacement.

Don’t even think about putting two iPhone 15 Pros together, AirDrop goes crazy and the camera scratches other glasses

Closely related to the previous point about screens is the problem of putting two iPhones together. And I’m talking about having two iPhones in the same hand, because they go crazy.

This is due to the new iOS 17 feature where AirDrop Pair two phones to exchange data with each other, such as photos, contact information and other items. As long as they are very close, the two phones vibrate and connect, even when you don’t want to do anything.

It’s a detail of iOS 17 that would be easy to fix with an update. Also, be very careful with the sapphire that covers the lenses of your cameras, it can scratch another screen, whether on an iPhone or any other mobile phone or tablet.

The dynamic island in games is still very distracting

Believe me when I tell you that I was one of the most critical people with the Notch from the iPhone

With the introduction of the dynamic island on the iPhone 14 Pro, I think a point of understanding was reached that this space is necessary and with the help of those software tricks in iOS that they put into it, they have created an exception to which the best The solution is still a hole in the screen, as in most Android phones.

But although it is an intermediate solution that you could pass up, when you are playing games or even watching videos in horizontal full screen, the dynamic island is always present and quite confusing. As an example, the photo above with Call of Duty: Mobile.

Unless developers get down to business adapting games used by millions of users, these errors will become more and more common.