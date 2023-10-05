The smartest people in the place assured that the solution that Apple was going to implement to reduce temperature problems was going to reduce processor power to mitigate heat generated drastically. This is something that would raise the alarms of many users, and that could be considered a very inconsiderate practice on the part of the manufacturer, but as always happens in these cases, reality is far from fiction.

The iPhone 15 is on fire

In its first weeks of launch, many users who were new to the phone commented the same thing: the iPhone 15 got quite hot. The level of temperature it reached was such that in many cases it was difficult to hold it in your hand. But the most curious thing is that this did not happen to everyone. There are units (like the ones we are testing) that worked perfectly without signs of overheating, so the error pointed more to software than a manufacturing fault.

Apple detected the source of the problems, and promised a solution in the form of upgrade system. And it’s now available.

iOS 17.0.3 to cool down

The last iOS updatethe version 17.0.3, has introduced the necessary changes so that the system stops generating that process that causes the temperature to rise in the terminal. And if you still had doubts about whether the solution was to reduce the speed of the processor (with the corresponding drop in performance), at 9to5mac they have decided to do a very simple test that will quickly clear up your doubts.

The tests do not deceive

Simply pass a performance test like GeekBench on a fresh-out-of-the-box iPhone 15 running iOS 17.0.1 or iOS 17.0.2 and write down the results. And then, take an iPhone 15 with the latest iOS 17.0.3 update and compare the figures obtained. The result? Nothing we couldn’t expect: the performance of the device is the same.

with the phone without updatingthe results in Geekbench have been the following:

Single-core: 2914

Multi-core: 7199

Y with the new version with temperature correction:

Single-core: 2941

Multi-core: 7523

As you can see, performance has not been affected, and even superior results have been obtained, although given the small difference it could simply be some threads or a different state of the phone that could also have had a downward influence.

In short, the iPhone 15 will work equally well whether you have the update installed or not, with the difference that if you don’t update, you will have a portable stove at your disposal.

Fuente: 9to5mac