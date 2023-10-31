The Israeli army, which began its ground invasion of the Gaza Strip on Friday evening, arrived on Monday on the outskirts of Gaza, the Strip’s main city and where Hamas’ main assets and infrastructure are believed to be nestled. The army is approaching from three directions and has reached the main road that crosses the Strip parallel to the sea.

In the next few hours or days the urban war could actually begin within the city of Gaza, although it is not yet clear in what way: that is, whether the Israeli military will try to enter the city en masse, or whether they will continue with military operations more gradual. In any case, the consequences for the civilian population who did not leave could be disastrous.

Although the invasion began five days ago, there is still exceptionally little information about what is happening on the ground.

The Israeli army has been publishing generic and extremely vague statements for days in which it does not really describe the type of operations it is carrying out. Hamas is also doing the same, and in its statements it has spoken about fighting with Israeli troops but only in general terms. This secrecy, combined with the fact that the fighting is still taking place in sparsely populated areas far from the cities, and therefore far from possible civilian witnesses, contributes to creating great uncertainty around everything related to the invasion, at least for now.

The uncertainty was such that for many days all the media (including the Post) hesitated to talk explicitly about an invasion, also because the ongoing military ground operation is not the massive attack that many had predicted, but an operation that is currently smaller (the Israeli aerial bombardments, however, are continuing with an intensity that had never been seen before this war). However, the fact that Israeli soldiers have been inside Gaza for five days now justifies the use of the term “invasion”.

What is known about the invasion, in fact, comes from some videos released by the Israeli army especially for propaganda purposes and from a few videos shot from inside the Strip, released online and verified by experts.

On Friday the Israeli army entered the Gaza Strip from at least two points: from the northern border and from the eastern border, practically in the middle of the Strip: they delimit the northern area of ​​the Strip, the one that contains Gaza and from which the Israeli army had requested the evacuation of civilians. These two penetrating forces, which are therefore located north and south of Gaza, have begun to slowly advance towards the city, to surround it.

Videos published by the Israeli army show how the advance is taking place, which for now is largely in open fields: first the bulldozers move, clearing the way for military vehicles and infantry. Currently, the Israeli army’s action is concentrating exclusively in the northern part of the Strip, which suggests that the army intends to divide the territory in two, operating for the moment only in the northern area.

There have been clashes with Hamas forces, confirmed by both sides, but we do not know to what extent: however, it is probable that for now the fighting is relatively limited, both because Hamas does not fight in the open field (its militiamen are barricaded in tunnels dug under the city) and because the Israeli army has so far spoken of very few wounded soldiers, and no deaths (although it is always possible that the wounded are many more and the army does not want to publicly report it).

The army also announced that it had freed a hostage, a soldier who was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attack: she is in good health and has already returned to Israel.

The advance from the north

It is not yet entirely clear precisely from how many and from what points the Israeli army crossed the northern border of the Gaza Strip. He certainly crossed the border from the area along the sea, therefore to the north-west, and according to various testimonies he arrived in al Karama, a town north of Gaza. From satellite photos it is possible to see bulldozers passing through the area, clearing the way for the tanks.

Hamas effectively confirmed the entry of the Israeli army into this area, saying that its militiamen “surprised enemy forces advancing north-west of Beit Lahia”, a city located in the northern area of ​​the Strip. It is also almost certain that the army entered north-east of the border, up to the city of Beit Hanoun.

The advance from the south

We know that, after entering the city of Gaza south, the Israeli army reached the Salah al-Din road, the most important in the Strip, which crosses it from north to south. From this road the army then moved back north, that is, towards the city.

Among other things, a video was published on Monday, verified by various media, showing a tank shooting at a car right on Salah al-Din street. Some witnesses said there were civilians in the car, three of whom died.

There are various testimonies that show how the Israeli army then arrived at the southern borders of the city of Gaza. Among other things, the army itself said that its soldiers in the field directed an aerial bombardment on a Hamas missile site near Al Azhar University: it means that the troops are very close.