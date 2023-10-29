We live in a highly connected world in which the Internet is present on our computers, mobile phones, consoles and even refrigerators. Never in history has it been so easy to access information, play online or control devices from a distance. However, as we all know, this has not always been the case.

Now, it may be a little surprising to think that in 1990 Japan not only were already connecting to the Internet, but some people were connecting modems to their video game consoles to play online. And the most curious thing about this service is that the country was not even among those that had the most developed connectivity offer.

The curious case of connected consoles in Japan

To give some context, according to data from Worldmapper, about 3 million people had access to the Internet in the inaugural year of the 1990s. Most of the users were divided between United States and Europe. In the connectivity ranking, Japan was far behind, outside the top 10 positions.

However, the Japanese company Sega did not hesitate to embrace the network of networks with its Mega Drive console (known as the Sega Genesis in other markets). It was its fourth-generation 16-bit console that had been launched in 1988 and had been a success.

The device had a 7.6 MHz Motorola 68000 microprocessor to run games and a Zilog Z80 sound coprocessor to manage music and sound effects. The console had like this 64KB of RAM64 KB of VRAM, 8 KB of audio RAM.

Two years after its launch, specifically on November 3, 1990, Sega launched the Mega Modem in Japan. It was an accessory that connected to a DE-9 port located on the back of the console and that allowed it to connect to the Internet.





Sega Mega Drive

As you can surely imagine, the offering of online services back then was very primitive. However, the Japanese company was encouraged to distribute games through the Dial-up connection as well as to allow online gaming in some of its titles.

All this was done through a telephone connection whose speed was around 1200 bauds (1.2 kbit/s). And, since there was no additional storage device, all downloaded games had to be stored in the Mega Drive’s memory.





Mega Modem

At that time, Sega offered two options to access the Mega Modem. On the one hand, players could purchase the accessory with a cartridge for 12,800 yen. This enabled the aforementioned connectivity and gave access to a range of included games.

Among the titles were ‘Nikkan Sports Professional Baseball VAN’, ‘Cyberball’, ‘Advanced Grand Strategy’, ‘TEL/TEL Stadium’, “Forbidden City” and ‘TEL/TEL Majan’. The last one was a mahjong game with individual or online play capability.





Sansan

On the other hand, the company only offered the Mega Modem for 9,800 yen. In this case, users should purchase compatible cartridges separately to take advantage of the connectivity benefits of the accessory.

One of the most successful cartridges was Sansan. It was a game of Go strategy with online gaming capability. The developer, White Box, allowed owners of the cartridge to play through the Mega Modem with others using their Sansan ID.

The proposal, without a doubt, was enormously interesting. However, it did not have the expected success and the Japanese company decided to discontinue it at the end of 1992. The new versions of the Mega Drive, in fact, were launched on the market without the modem port.

Images: SEGA | boffy_b |

Engadget: The PS5 Slim have removable Blu-ray drives. This modular option carries a penalty called DRM