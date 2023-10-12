On stage two actresses tell the true story of a boy with autism, a great Nerazzurri fan, who recently passed away. The mother: “We hope to break down some prejudices”

“Il Ragazzo Inter-Galattico – Un’Altra Partita per Gio'” debuts on Friday 20 October at the Teatro La Creta in Milan. On stage two actresses tell the true story of Gio’, a boy with autism passionate about life, sport and his favorite team. Gio ‘lives in Milan, he is a boy who loves to travel, loves music and cinema but above all he loves Inter: his story is made up of ardent passion for sport and the daily struggle of those who feel “different” . But it is also the story of many people, with or without disabilities, who face challenges every day. It is an emotional and funny story that talks about family love, support, solidarity and a community that acts as a shield and a nest. But also of those who sometimes remain indifferent

. Taken from the book “Per semper Gio'” by Viviana Locatelli, this theatrical production, created by the Ohana Association and directed by Marco Montanari, is a journey into inclusion, passion, effort and resistance. On stage the actresses Alessandra Ingoglia and Barbara Menegardo. “Finally we can see some light – says Viviana Locatelli, Giò’s mother -. From the beginning my goal was to make everyone aware of the Giò that many avoided out of fear or ignorance. It wasn’t easy. doing it a few months after his death because my heart was shattered. I believe that it was he who brought us this far. With this narrative Giò will have the opportunity to reach the hearts of his peers who, perhaps, will be able to break down some prejudices Giò, in this show, he is as beautiful as the sun, friendly and a super fan of his beloved Inter, a child who, just like everyone else, can go through some moments of difficulty. Difficulties that sport certainly helps to overcome promoting respect, awareness, self-control, solidarity and above all friendship. We know that with a friend everything can become simpler.” The show debuts on Friday 20 October at 9pm at the Teatro La Creta in via dell’Allodola 5 in Milan, free admission without reservation. For everyone, from 11 years old. Entrance: free, without reservation