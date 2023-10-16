The police spotlight shone on him last spring, his decision to immediately collaborate with the investigators, his choice to get help to get out of his gambling addiction

Nicolò Fagioli has chosen to cure himself of a specific gambling addiction. It was he himself who asked for help: he couldn’t have reacted better when he found himself back against the wall playing the most complicated game of his life. It all happened quickly, but cold as he is, he took matters into his own hands: for a couple of months he has been followed by Professor Paolo Jarre, a luminary of addiction pathologies. The midfielder already undergoes therapy meetings and has also agreed to have his bank account monitored by a tutor (as per the treatment protocol), so as to detect any movements on bets: a real awareness, his.

Juventus’ number 21 came under the spotlight of the police flying squad last spring, following an anomalous encounter with a person kept under surveillance by the police. The investigators, who on behalf of the Turin Prosecutor’s Office were already investigating a round of illicit betting on an unauthorized bank, initially thought that it could be a case of extortion against the player. But they soon got to the dark side of Nicolò, a bettor like others on those illegal platforms. With the warrant for the seizure of his electronic devices, the prosecutor Manuela Pedrotta was convinced she could arrive at some other truth about the bettors’ network: in fact Fagioli chatted openly about some bets, together with other colleagues and friends who shared the same vice as him, understood only as a leisure.

It all happens in his residence in Piacenza, during his days off from playing with Juventus: Nicolò is confronted with his responsibilities by the police, he immediately admits his faults, showing collaboration in the reconstruction of his tendency to play. Immediately afterwards he reported himself to the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office: he explained that he had never bet on his matches or on Juventus, but he admitted that he had also bet on football, on Serie A and on the Champions League, although to a lesser extent compared to other disciplines such as the tennis, which he is very passionate about. Prosecutor Chiné will have the opportunity to verify the reliability of Fagioli’s reconstruction immediately after receiving the investigation documents from the Turin Prosecutor’s Office: everything fits, compared to what Nicolò admitted in his self-declaration. It is not a trivial aspect, for the purposes of the provision that will arrive.

If on a criminal level he would have to get away with a fine, the midfielder will certainly face a disqualification: self-reporting and the collaborative approach in providing useful details for the investigations could limit the ban to between 8 and 10 months, starting from the risk of ban for 3 years for betting on football. Fagioli should be heard for the last time by the federal prosecutor in the next few days, it is possible that the team that is treating him will also be heard so as to have greater knowledge of the real path of awareness made by the boy to solve the problem of gambling addiction ‘I gamble. Nicolò knows he made a mistake, but at the moment he is focused on solving a problem that he did not perceive as such until recently.

Juve is supporting him humanely, the boy is doing everything that is needed: from a very young age he has always been appreciated for his brilliance, for being someone who never leaves anything to chance, taking care of every little detail thanks to his talent. The midfielder’s tendency to play is old, but nothing that could suggest an addiction. Nicolò knows he got lost along the way, perhaps at the moment when maximum media exposure threw him out of balance, opening a crack in his fragility. But he has got the ball back at his feet and wants to put himself in a position to win the most important match of this phase of his life. From the chats on that seized cell phone there would be a clear trace of what he shared without caring about his problem: now he faces it, waiting to pay for his mistakes and close a dark chapter from which to start again with a greater sense of responsibility.

