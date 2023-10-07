Can a college degree make you a successful influencer? Ireland is about to put it to the test with its new university degree in Content Creation and Social Media.

It is undeniable to affirm that today is governed by digitalization and social networks. With all this, the South Eastern Technical University in Carlow, Ireland, has announced an ambitious educational program that promises to prepare young people to succeed in the competitive world of influencers.

The Bachelor’s Degree in Content Creation and Social Networks will be a reality starting in September 2024, marking a milestone in higher education in the country. This new four-year program is designed to provide students with the tools necessary to excel in content creation and social media mastery.

From business skills to video and audio editing, critical cultural studies and creative writing, this degree covers a wide range of disciplines, all essential in today’s digital world.

Dr. Eleanor O’Leary, professor of media and communications at the university, highlighted that both prospective students and businesses have expressed great interest in this area.

“Social networks are the main environment of activity for an influencer, or content creator. It is where they get the reach and visibility that their status as an ‘influencer’ gives them. In addition, it is the space in which the great most actions with the brands that hire them. We must also take into account sites such as podcasts or streaming platforms such as Twitch, where many actions occur between creators and brands,” Jorge García, Marketing Co-Founder, explains in an interview for Computer Hoy. Paradise.

Getty

‘Influencers’ and social networks have already become another sector

In recent years, the concept of influencer has experienced an impressive boom. The value of this sector has doubled worldwide since 2019, currently estimated in a range between 14,000 and 16,000 million euros.

The modern influencer is not limited to posting selfies and receiving likes. It requires a specific set of skills that combines media, public relations and marketing.

This is precisely the focus of the Bachelor of Content Creation and Social Media: educating students on how to build and maintain an audience, as well as work with companies to monetize it effectively.

“It is the next step to professionalize the discipline: start with its preparation. The world of content creators is increasingly approaching that of any other online marketing channel, such as positioning on Google or email marketing. This implies that the demand for professionals with robust channel fundamentals, on which they can then execute influencer marketing strategies that work,” adds the expert.

Despite these obvious advantages, The announcement of this program has sparked a debate about whether formal education as a social media influencer is really necessary..

Getty

Some argue that authenticity and connection with the audience are more important than technical skills, and that these aspects cannot be taught in an academic setting. Additionally, they question whether a college degree is necessary to be successful in this field.

However, the growing demand for professionals in social networks and the great investment of companies in this very current sector suggest that formal education could be very beneficial and a great starting point.

Without going any further, Marketing Paradise, the digital marketing agency that granted us the interview, is already preparing for this next step with the training they have called Influencers who Influence: “There are 11 hours of theoretical and practical content, with two complete cases explained in detail, to learn this discipline where it has to be done: in the mud,” says Jorge García.

With these pioneering ideas and a full program in Ireland, a precedent could be set for online education around the world and determine whether this is a temporary trend or a permanent evolution in higher education.