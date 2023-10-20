loading…

The Muslim Brotherhood has a big influence in political movements in the world. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hearing the name Muslim Brotherhood, some people are certainly familiar with it. This group was founded as an Islamic organization in Egypt.

Having another name, the Muslim Brotherhood, the existence of the Muslim Brotherhood cannot be separated from one of its founders, namely Hassan Al-Banna. Appearing around 1928, this organization continued to grow and began to have significant influence.

Quoting the Al Jazeera page, Friday (20/10/2023), the Muslim Brotherhood is the oldest Islamic political organization in the Arab world. Unfortunately, because of its considerable influence, a number of countries have banned its existence.

Looking at its history, the Muslim Brotherhood initially focused on educational and charitable aspects, before finally getting involved in political affairs. In its development, the influence of this group began to spread to other Muslim countries.

The Influence of the Muslim Brotherhood Across the World

At the beginning of its founding, the Muslim Brotherhood was only involved in the country’s struggle against British occupation. They also collaborated with a number of other elements to free Egypt from monarchy.

Over time, the existence of the Muslim Brotherhood also influenced other Muslim countries, especially those who also experienced the same fate as Egypt. In its development, this organization began to be seen as an inspiration for the emergence of other Islamic groups throughout the world.

Looking at many examples, we can mention Hamas or the Islamic Resistance Movement. Based in Palestine, the group was founded around 1987.

Hamas is an influential group in the Palestinian territories. They declared their goal to fight for the Palestinian people from Israeli occupation.

Historically, the existence of Hamas cannot be separated from the Muslim Brotherhood. One of its founding figures, Ahmed Yassin, was previously an activist with the Gaza branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.