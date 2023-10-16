Japan’s approach to the United States through video games during the 1980s and part of the 1990s was marked by the idea that some products should be created or modified with Western taste in mind and in accordance with trends in North America. Covers, locations, music, various elements that are part of gaming underwent changes and when success arrived, the transition to cinema was very short. This resulted in an infamous film inspired by Nintendo’s star franchise that today is a cult object and will have a collector’s edition.

The 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie will return with a collector’s edition

Every old-school video gamer remembers 1993 and the premiere of Super Mario Bros., a live-action film that took advantage of the success of the Nintendo franchise at a time when it was thought that the best thing was for productions to have no respect for the original source. The result? One of the worst films at its time but strangely it fell into that category of that which is so bad that… it turns out to be good and over the years it gained its status as a cult film. Well, one company decided it was time to bring the film back for its 30th anniversary.

Super Mario Bros., the infamous 1993 film, now a cult

What does the Super Mario Bros. Movie Collector’s Edition include?

The company Umbrella Entertainment (via Time Extension) announced the release of a collector’s edition of the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie. This release is called Trust the Fungus and includes everything you would expect from an edition of that type.

First, it will be possible, for the first time, to watch the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie in 4K on this Blu-ray release. Then come the extras including hard and soft covers, a box with the original cover art, a 200+ page book of production materials, a 200+ page script book, a certified film cell and various collectibles.

The price of Super Mario Bros.: Trust the Fungus is $100 USD, however it is an edition that will only be available in Australia, Canada and the United States with a release window scheduled for January 2024.

