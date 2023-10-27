Suara.com – Assistant Coach for the Indonesian National Team, Nova Arianto, admitted that there was no problem with his team having to play two away matches first in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asian zone. He explained that the Red and White team had prepared everything for this.

The Indonesian national team is scheduled to travel to Iraq’s headquarters on November 16. Meanwhile against the Philippines lasted five days later.

Initially, in the match against the Philippines, the Indonesian National Team acted as host. However, there is an agreement that has been reached, one of which is Indonesia’s status as host of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

Assistant coach for the Indonesian National Team, Nova Arianto. (ANTARA/RAUF ADIPATI)

Nova explained that this status had been known to the coaching team for a long time. Therefore, the Indonesian National Team can prepare everything, including being mentally prepared for away matches.

“Actually, it has been prepared from the start, yes, but perhaps the media has only heard about it now. In fact, we have already had discussions with the coaching staff,” said Nova Arianto when met in Jakarta, Thursday (27/10/2023).

“After fighting Iraq we will appear in the Philippines. I think the players will have no problem because from Iraq we will go straight to the Philippines,” he continued.

The Indonesian national team is scheduled to gather on November 8. There was no training camp in Jakarta, but he went straight to Iraq.

It has not yet been determined which players will be brought in for these two away games. However, it is very likely that Coach Shin Tae-yong will call up players who have careers abroad.