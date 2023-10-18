Schedule for the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications for the Asian zone. The Indonesian national team has been confirmed to be in Group F and is waiting for its arch enemy in Southeast Asia, namely Vietnam.

The Indonesian national team is certain to qualify for the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone after beating Brunei Darussalam again with a landslide score of 6-0 in the second leg of the first round, Tuesday (17/10/2023) evening WIB.

The 6-0 victory at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan meant that Shin Tae-yong’s team advanced to the second round with a 12-0 aggregate advantage over Brunei Darussalam.

In the second round, the Indonesian National Team is confirmed to be in Group F. Apart from Vietnam, Iraq and the Philippines will be Garuda’s opponents in that phase.

Schedule for the Second Round of 2026 World Cup Qualification Asia Zone (Group F)

After playing two matches against Brunei, the Indonesian national team will take a break before stepping on the gas again in the second round in mid-November.

According to the official FIFA website, the Indonesian national team will play the opening matchday of Group F against Iraq. The match is scheduled to take place on November 16 2023.

After Iraq, the Philippines is waiting for Asnawi Mangkualam. This match takes place on November 21.

Meanwhile, matchdays three to six will take place in March and June 2024.

The third matchday against Vietnam takes place March 21. Garuda will face Vietnam again on the fourth matchday five days later.

After that, the Indonesian national team will play Iraq on the fifth matchday on June 6 and then close the second round match against the Philippines on June 11 2024.