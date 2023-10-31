It’s been a long time since John Wick (Keanu Reeves) stopped killing to avenge his little dog, but has continued to protect other dogs in the third and fourth installments of the franchise. Furthermore, his sympathy for dogs has extended to the El Continental series and we will most likely see it in the film Ballerina.

What if we told you that the origin of John Wick is inspired by a true story? And besides, his protagonist has already inspired another movie before. We talk about Marcus Luttrell, a former Navy SEAL who survived a Taliban chase in Afghanistan and lost his friends along the way. This happened in 2005 and inspired the film The last survivorstarring Mark Wahlberg.

It is not surprising that Luttrell attracted some attention and that his next story did not go unnoticed. Upon returning home, he adopted a Labrador puppy as part of his therapy and named him DASY. The name is made up of the group’s nicknames: Daniel Phillip “Danny” Dietz Jr. (25 years old), Matthew Gene “Axe” Axelson (24 years old), Souther Boy (Luttrell) and Michael Patrick “Yankee” Murphy (24 years old) . Wick’s little dog is named DAISY in his honor.

In the early morning of April 2, 2009, two individuals broke into his ranch (Texas) and shot DASY. Luttrell quickly went to the scene of the shooting and was met with hits from bats by the assailants, as he later testified and our colleagues from Espinof indicate.

Luttrell did not engage in shooting with half the city, but he did start a chase (exceeding 160 km/h) while contacting the police. He ended up losing track of the assailants, but the authorities found them shortly after. One was sentenced to 5 years with probation and another to 2 years in prison and a $1,000 fine. The Navy SEAL stated:

I want them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. They murdered my dog. He is a member of my family. That’s murder. (…) I spared their lives because he had already killed enough people.

