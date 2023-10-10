The tough training that Arnold Schwarzenegger faced during the first Terminator movies, and you won’t believe it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger He is one of the most successful actors in recent decades and has nevertheless participated in a multitude of film licenses, especially highlighting his role in Terminator, along with many other memorable films that you have in your memory right now.

However, Arnold Schwarzenegger participated in up to four films Terminatora license that he has definitely left behind, but that has had many anecdotes during his life.

In the recently published book “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life”, which serves as the actor’s memoir but also as a kind of self-help guide, he has surprised with some curiosities on the filming set in his first years as an actor.

Not only does he admit that he had to bite a dead vulture while filming Conan the Barbarian, but that on the Terminator license he had very particular training.

A very particular training

To prepare for the film, the actor remembers that since he was playing a machine, he went so far as to blindfold himself until he was able to do any trick with the weapons themselves.

He also admits that he was able to shoot with his eyes closed or that he was able to shoot without blinking, and all with a lot of training.

He also admits that in Terminator 2 he was practicing with the shotgun countless times, so much so that even his knuckles began to bleed for seconds.

This shows that Schwarzenegger is not only a tough guy in front of the gallery, but also in real life.