The team of “The Restorator”, got their hands on this 1989 Kawasaki ZXR 400 that came to them in desperate conditions. Having opened the packaging and looked at the vehicle, almost anyone would have sent it to be scrapped, but the team got to work and the result is truly unexpected.

The bike showed up in one rather advanced oxidation state, with a substantial patina of rust present on all the metal parts of the vehicle, as well as remains of mud and dust. The work began with a traditional method, therefore dismantling all the components, cleaning them and possibly replacing them. The entire electrical system has been removed and refurbished, while the tank, engine, rims, brakes, footrests etc… have all been brushed, removing the oxidized metal with a hose (where possible) or with the electrolysis method.