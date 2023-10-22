We have an interesting message for Pokémon fans. Apparently, a curious reference has been found in this popular video game.

In the post below, we can learn that a Baldur’s Gate 3 player has found a subtle reference to one of the Gold and Silver starter Pokémon in a random book discovered in Act II. Although many players do not usually read the numerous books, notes, and scrolls found in Baldur’s Gate 3 due to their extensive text content, the developers sometimes hide funny messages in them.

In this case, the fan found a reference to Pokémon Gold and Silver in a Baldur’s Gate 3 book in Act II, where a character is mentioned called “Sinda” who uses a feather (“quill” in English)a clear allusion to Cyndaquil, the initial Fire-type Pokémon of these editions. Additionally, the book also references “Geanne Marbles,” which could be a nod to famous YouTuber Jenna Marbles. Definitely curious!

Pokémon Reference in Act 2?

byu/hagbound inBaldursGate3

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that you can consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the website.

