Spider-Man has faced some of the most dangerous villains that can be found in the Marvel Universe. In fact, many fights occurred because a Peter Parker Carelessly, he revealed his identity to the world and, as a consequence, had to protect the people he loved most. When he said who he was during the events of Civil War, Spider-Man went through one of his darkest stages the moment Aunt May was shot because of him. It was at that moment when the wildest Spider-Man He decided to accept the symbiote suit again and punish all those who were involved in the attack.

What no Marvel fan could foresee is the fact that the Spiderman face off against some of his most iconic allies. What is described as one of the best Marvel fights in recent years has arrived, but in a way that no one expected, that contest seems to be between a Mary Jane with powers and Spider-Man. They have always been considered Marvel’s most renowned couple, but for now Marvel’s intentions are to never reconcile them again. Mary Jane is dating Paulwhat can be a reason that justifies Spider-Man wanting answers from her.

All of these events occur at the same time as Spider-Man is about to become Marvel’s next big villain. Having taken on the sins of one of his most legendary enemies, the Green Goblin, Spider-Man is discovering the darkest side of his personality. The comic The Amazing Spider-Man #35 shows a renewed Spider-Man who is eager to take revenge on all those who wronged him in the past. At first, Spider-Man made his revenge with Kraven a realityand the next targets appear to be Paul and Mary Jane.

Peter Parker He is fighting against all odds to get away from those dark thoughts and avoid hurting all the people he loves. However, it seems that it is too late to back out. When Spider-Man finds them, Mary Jane asks Paul to run away before activating her Jackpot powers to even out the conditions of the fight a little.

This is the reunion between Mary Jane and Spider-Man that fans were asking for so much, but it has come in a way that no one could imagine. After the tragic agreement they sealed Spider-Man y Mephisto in the controversial story of One More Day, Marvel continues to hold on to the idea of ​​separating Peter Parker and Mary Jane’s paths forever. While it is true that the day may come when they get back together, Marvel He wants confrontation to be part of his daily life. Not only has Peter become an evil character, but Mary Jane has adopted her own persona as a superhero. However, as unpredictable as it may be, preparing a fight between Mary Jane Watson and Spider-Man It relies on the evolution that both characters have had in recent months and that can be very good for the growth of both.

The comic The Amazing Spider-Man #35 It is now available.

