If you’ve ever marveled at the dazzling images the universe gives us, prepare to be completely amazed. He NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has given us a visual gift in the form of new images of the Crab Nebulaand it’s just stellar.

Located 6,500 light years away, in the constellation Taurus, this nebula has a fascinating history. It is believed to have formed from a supernova that was observed and documented by astronomers in the year 1054 AD, and which can now be observed in detail thanks to James Webb.

NASA

This starburst was so bright that it could even be seen during the day and documented in historical records in China and elsewhere. Over the centuries, what was left of that stellar explosion has continued to expand, creating the majesty that is the Crab Nebula today: the remains of a supernova.

“Webb’s sensitivity and spatial resolution allow us to accurately determine the composition of the ejected material, particularly the iron and nickel content,” said Tea Temim of Princeton University.

These findings could reveal more about the type of explosion that generated this impressive nebula. In a direct comparison with images from the Hubble Space Telescope, the result is like comparing an old photograph with one in 4K.

While Hubble showed a bright heart in the nebula, Webb reveals thin ribbons that look like transparent white smoke in that same area, the sharpness is capable of finding new elements.

James Webb images could reveal more mysteries of supernovae

Webb and Hubble compared photos of the Crab Nebula. Source: NASA

NASA

But it’s not just about aesthetics.. These images also reveal the internal dynamics of the Crab Nebula. A milky emission appears inside, a product of the nebula’s pulsar, which is a neutron star spinning at dizzying speeds.

Again, The James Webb Space Telescope has not only given us a visual masterpiecebut also invaluable data that will allow astronomers to delve deeper into the mystery surrounding the Crab Nebula.