How does Jesse Pinkman, with his self-destructive lifestyle, have perfect teeth? Vince Gilligan opens up about the mistake that almost no one noticed

The genius of Breaking Bad has captivated thousands of fans for years. However, in a recent interview, Vince Gilligan, its creator, confessed a flaw that could surprise even the most devoted follower. It is not a script hole or a continuity error. It’s something that almost all of us have overlooked: Jesse Pinkman’s teeth.

If they ask you about the Serie, chances are the word ‘perfect’ crosses your mind. But Gilligan argues that this series, which aired between 2008 and 2013, has a small but striking error. “I think the only thing we did wrong was Aaron Paul’s teeth,” Gilligan said. “They are too perfect! For someone who took so many beatings and smoked so much meth, his teeth wouldn’t look so good. “We probably did the country a disservice.”

Jesse Pinkman: An unexpected survivor of Breaking Bad

If you’ve marveled at Jesse’s journey throughout the five seasons of Breaking Bad, prepare for a plot twist: Jesse wasn’t going to survive past the first season. Originally, the character was going to be a mere plot device to propel Walter White, masterfully played by Bryan Cranston, into Albuquerque’s criminal underworld. However, fans became so attached to Jesse that writing off his character would have been a monumental mistake.

Not only this series not only catapulted Pinkman to stardom, but the character also made appearances in the final season of Better Call Sauland Aaron Paul reprized his iconic role in the 2019 film, The way. Plus, we were lucky enough to see Jesse and Walter reunite once again in a PopCorners ad that aired during this year’s Super Bowl.

A Universe in Constant Expansion

Although it seems that Jesse and Walter have said their last goodbye, the truth is that in the universe of Breaking Bad, you never know what the future may bring. Both the main series and Better Call Saul and El Camino are available on Netflix, allowing new and old fans to immerse themselves in this dark but captivating world again and again.

Still, not only has the series had an impact on the entertainment industry, but it has also influenced the popular and social culture. From T-shirts featuring Walter White’s face to a shift in public perception of meth and drugs in general, the series has gone places few television shows can. There are even tours in Albuquerque that take fans to key locations from the series, allowing the fictional and real worlds to intermingle in a unique way.

In addition, the merchandising around the series is abundant. From Funko Pop figures to video games that attempt to capture the essence of the show, the Breaking Bad brand has transcended the limits of the screen. The t-shirts, mugs and posters They are so ubiquitous that they have become a cultural phenomenon in themselves.

An enduring legacy

This enduring legacy proves that Breaking Bad is more than a series: it’s a cultural milestone that has changed the television landscape. Despite the small errors that Vince Gilligan himself may point out, the power and impact of the series are indisputable. It’s not just a series that captured the imagination of fans during its broadcast; It is a work of art that continues to be the object of analysis and admiration years after its end.

With all this in mind, the detail of Pinkman’s “perfect teeth” seems minuscule compared to the monumental achievement that is this series. However, it is a reminder that even the greatest masterpieces have their small imperfections. And perhaps it’s those little imperfections that make something truly perfect.