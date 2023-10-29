Great news! They have confirmed that The Immortals starring Henry Cavill is underway with director Chad Stahelski.

According to DeadLine, Lionsgate is ready to reboot the iconic Immortals franchise with Henry Cavill as the main protagonist. This project that has been in the works for years promises to take the saga to a completely new level, and will spare no expense, with a budget that exceeds $100 million. Plus, it’s backed by acclaimed John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

The Highlander reboot has Henry Cavill, known for his roles in Superman and The Witcher, in the lead role, playing the mythical Scottish swordsman named Connor MacLeod. But the interesting thing is that the approach of this film will be similar to the successful John Wick franchise, but with the addition of swords and an intriguing plot.

Details confirmed.

The film is scheduled to begin production in 2024, with an eye toward creating a spectacular cinematic experience that will please both fans of the original 1986 film, starring Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown, and a new generation. of spectators.

The immortals

The Immortals has been a phenomenon in the world of cinema, with a unique premise of immortal beings who pursue each other and accumulate power over time. The famous line “There can only be one” has been an emblem of the franchise. The original film spawned four sequels and three television series (one of them animated), demonstrating its lasting influence.

This exciting reboot is produced by a talented team including Joshua Davis, Neal H. Moritz, Chad Stahelski, and Louise Rosner. The current script is the work of Mike Finch, and the late Peter S. Davis, producer of the original film, played a key role in the development of this project.

Henry Cavill remains one of the most in-demand actors in the film industry, with several films in post-production and development. His versatility and charisma on screen make him a perfect choice to lead Los Inmortales.

Do you want to see this movie? For me, the reboot of The Immortals, with Henry Cavill as the protagonist and Chad Stahelski as the director, is one of the most exciting proposals on the current film market. Furthermore, its announcement comes at a crucial time for the industry, as the Hollywood strike has significantly affected business. However, projects like this show that the industry continues to move forward and excite film lovers around the world.

Fuente DeadLine.