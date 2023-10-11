War Israel, the consequences on the price of gas. Giorgetti: “If it gets worse we will have to do some reflection”

The war in the Middle East hits hard too Italyil gas price has skyrocketed since the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Palestine and the choice made by our principal certainly does not help the Meloni government gas supplier, Algeriawhich it is openly aligned with Hamas. After the accident in the Baltic yesterday, a sabotage or perhaps an explosion of a gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia, the gas jumped by 12.4% to 49.4 euros per MWh. The consequences of this new conflict and the uncertainty on the international economy are worrying, hence the decision of Monetary Fund – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – by revise Italian growth downwards in 2023 (0.7% against the government’s 0.8%), the Minister of Economy does not rule out a further worsening.



Read also: “Gas pipeline sabotaged by Russians”, ire Finland. Gas prices jump 12%

Read also: Eni celebrates 70 years. Prime Minister Meloni: “Italian point of reference”

“In updating the accounts we have anticipated adverse scenarios especially regarding the increase in oil prices, let’s see how the situation goes. If it gets worse, not only Italy but globally further reflections will need to be made“Giancarlo said Giorgettirecalling that on Thursday – continues Il Corriere – it will be discussed in Morocco at the IMF meetings, according to which in Italy inflation this year will be 6% and 2.6% in 2024. In Nadef it is assumed that a stable increase in crude oil of 20% in 2024, to 81.6 dollars per barrel, would impact domestic demand by 0.4 points, reducing its growth by a thirdon which the acceleration of the GDP relies (+1.2% in 2024).

Subscribe to the newsletter