The Illy family splits the group’s holdings

The Illy family splits. The extraordinary meetings held at the notary Calafiori, we read in a note from the group, have approved a complex operation for the split of the group’s holdings. As Corriere della Sera writes, the Pole of Taste (with brands Yarrow, Agrimontana, Damman, Domori e Piantaudi) will switch to Riccardo Illy. The absolute majority of the controlling branch illycaffè it will remain, however, in the hands of the brothers Anna e Andrea Illy.



Going into stock details, Riccardo Illy will control precisely 95% of Polo del Gusto through the holding company EXGI S.r.l., while the remaining 5% will remain equally divided in the hands of the Illy group and the Ponti family. Anna and Andrea will control 80.5% of RAA SpA, a financial company that has already acquired the share of Francesco Illy and who controls the Illy Groupwhile 19.5% will belong to Daria Illydaughter of Richard.

But that is not all. As the Corriere writes, Anna e Andrea Illy they will also control, respectively, the Sunshine S.r.l. and the Finilly S.r.l., resulting from the split of the Illy Group, which will both hold approximately 5% of illycaffè. Illy Group will continue to control approximately 70% of illycaffè, of which the fund Rhône Capital he will remain a 20% shareholder.

