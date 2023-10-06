The removal of Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the United States House was in many ways an extraordinary event. McCarthy was elected in a daring manner in January after 15 votes, the highest number in the history of the House, and a few months later became the first speaker in history to be removed. McCarthy’s removal is a symptom of the deep divisions in the Republican Party, which have amplified in recent years, since Donald Trump became the most important figure in American conservatism. According to some analysts, these divisions are now so strong that we can even speak of an “identity crisis”.

McCarthy himself made this clear in a short speech in which he cited the eight radical and Trumpian deputies who voted against him on the motion of no confidence that led to his removal: «They cannot say they are conservatives just because they are angry and they cause chaos. They are not conservatives and have no right to bear the title (of conservatives).” At the same time, the definition of “Republicans” is contested by the more radical part of the party and by Donald Trump himself, who has long used the acronym RINO, which means Republicans In Name Only, to refer to the more moderate members.

The American Republican Party is so chaotic right now that even seemingly clear terms, such as “conservative” and “Republican,” have become controversial and the subject of debate.

In fact, lately it has been extremely difficult to understand the positions of the most important Republican politicians, precisely because the identity crisis within the party has made many traditional categories such as “right”, “moderation” and “conservatism” obsolete. Let’s take an example: the eight Republican congressmen who voted against Kevin McCarthy and caused his removal, among which Congressman Matt Gaetz stands out, claim to be faithful supporters of Donald Trump and to represent the true values ​​of the conservative movement. But McCarthy also says he is a Trumpian and a true conservative.

If we think in terms of moderates versus radicals, between Matt Gaetz and McCarthy the most radical is definitely Gaetz, but at the same time McCarthy is also very far from moderate positions. But if we think in terms of right and left we cannot say that the most radical wing of the Republicans is necessarily also the most right-wing, because at least in economics many of the extremist Trumpians have often eclectic positions on state intervention and welfare, which they meet in a peculiar way with those of the left.

As it is quite easy to imagine, a substantial part of the identity crisis that the Republican Party is going through in recent years depends on Donald Trump, who since 2016, with his first candidacy in the Republican primaries, has gradually taken control of the party and above all of his electorate: today, according to polls, around 80 percent of Republican voters have a favorable opinion of Trump, and this – also considering the former president’s well-known susceptibility – means that today it is almost impossible to be a politician Successful Republican without being a Trump supporter at the same time.

But the major identity crisis of the Republican Party, although it was accentuated and accelerated by Trump’s arrival in politics, already existed before: for some time the party has been moving towards increasingly extremist positions, sometimes in open opposition to those which were the principles of the conservative movement even just fifteen years ago. Here too the categories are complicated to define: the Party has moved towards the extreme right when it comes to the restriction of civil rights and skepticism towards the democratic system, but in economics, as we were saying, it has rejected the neoliberal values ​​that for decades have characterized American conservatism.

This movement of extremism also occurred in parallel in the Democratic Party, as polls on the electorate and analyzes of the positions of political representatives show quite well, but with a substantial difference: only the positions of the Republicans have in many cases become subversive, and show a contempt for the democratic system, the rule of law and civil liberties.

The official groups

At least formally, within the Republican Party there are official and institutionalized groups that should help to better understand the positions and alignments within the conservative movement. Within the Chamber, for example, there are five official groups, which the newspapers call “the five families”. They are: the “Problem Solvers Caucus”, the “Republican Governance Group”, the “Republican Main Street Caucus”, the “Republican Study Committee” and the “House Freedom Caucus”. These groups are institutionalized entities, with their own structure and a certain recognizability.

Of these groups, the only one with a certain celebrity is the “Freedom Caucus”, which was originally the group of the most libertarian and free-market Republicans, but which today brings together a good part of the most radical Trumpians. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, two super-Trumpian, conspiracy-minded and extremist congresswomen, are part of the Freedom Caucus.

Apart from some general elements, however, the “five families” of the Republicans are no longer a reliable indicator of the political positions of their members. For example, the largest group, which is the “Republican Study Committee”, has moderate deputies and other extremists and subversives within it.

The new right

Faced with the difficulty in using traditional categories and groupings, some analysts have tried to create others that better reflect the situation. Some have begun to speak of a “new right”, that is, of a new alignment in which the main distinction is no longer that between right and left, but between liberalism and illiberalism (“liberalism” here is used in a classic way, to define that political theory that supports democracy and the rule of law: it is different from “liberal”, which in US political jargon means a centre-left person).

According to this classification, there is a group of Republicans who are no longer willing to respect the traditional rules of political coexistence, including respect for the democratic process and the rule of law, if these go against their beliefs and political objectives.

The Republicans who are fully part of this group are relatively few: among them is JD Vance, a former writer who has just been elected to the Senate thanks to an exceptionally populist program, and Josh Hawley, the congressman who became famous because he made the sign of victory to the rioters who were about to attack the Congress building on January 6, 2021. The members of this “new right” have very different attitudes and ideas from each other: there are those close to white supremacism, Catholic fundamentalists and nationalists . But everyone is convinced that the left, and in particular the “woke” left, is destroying the traditional American way of life, and that everything must be done to stop and destroy it: even at the cost of damaging the democratic system.

However, these strong ideological beliefs concern a minority of Republicans. The majority cannot be defined as an integral part of the “new right”, but it is somewhere in the middle, and often shares its subversive impulses more for electoral gain than for conviction. This is demonstrated quite well by the fact that, for fear of antagonizing Trump, almost no Republican condemned the 2021 assault on Congress. Those who did abandoned politics shortly afterwards, were expelled from the party or lost the elections, a sign that a significant part of the electorate also shares these feelings.

This abandonment of the Republican Party by more moderate figures is a phenomenon that does not only concern elected representatives: some officials, local politicians and experts are leaving the party because they no longer recognize themselves in its values. Jimmy Gurulé, who had been deputy secretary of the Treasury under George W. Bush, recently abandoned the party, writing that it had turned into the “cult of Trump.”

Other categories

In an attempt to give structure to the confusion of the Republican Party, some analysts have tried to create new categories. This year the FiveThirtyEight site tried to imagine the “five main factions of the Republican Party in the House” dividing them by political and ideological attitudes (a few years ago, in 2019, it had done the same but dividing them based on the relationship they had with Trump) .

The factions are: the “moderate establishment”, that is, the most moderate and centrist members of the party, who must maintain a “precarious balance” in trying to support less extremist and more bipartisan positions without making Trump and the “new right” too angry . The “conservative establishment” is a more right-wing faction but which maintains respect for the rules of democracy, and which almost always acts as an intermediary between the moderates and the more ideological Trumpians. The “far-right establishment” finally moves further to the right.

Then the establishment ends and the insurgent groups begin: there are the “Tea Party conservatives”, who are Trumpian extremists and populists but are driven above all by ideology. They are the ultra-liberal Republicans who in the last decade were part of the Tea Party (a rather extreme faction of the conservative movement that was formed in the years of Barack Obama and supported a populist and radical form of neoliberalism, combined with a good dose of conspiracy theory) and who today they recycled themselves as Trump supporters.

Finally there are the “Trumpian rioters”, that is, those who consider themselves very loyal to the former president, such as Matt Gaetz or Marjorie Taylor Greene, and who are not moved by particular ideologies other than hatred towards the establishment (and draw from it political advantage in the meantime). Very often these Republicans surpass Trump in extremism.