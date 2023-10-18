Several hours after the large explosion that caused many deaths in al Ahli hospital, in the city of Gaza, there is no certainty as to who or what caused it.

Hamas blamed Israel, claiming that the hospital was hit in an Israeli bombing, while Israel blamed Islamic Jihad, a radical group from the Gaza Strip, saying the explosion was caused by a rocket launched from the Strip. Several Muslim-majority countries shared Hamas’ position and accused Israel. The United States, Israel’s main ally, made it known through a spokesperson for President Joe Biden that their intelligence has not yet identified a person responsible.

Even video reconstruction experts, a figure who has become widespread in the editorial offices of the main newspapers and research centers in recent years, do not have a univocal position and are divided on the possible causes of the explosion. Michael A. Horowitz, a respected military analyst for the Middle Eastern consultancy Le Beck International, made this preamble to his analysis on the explosion: “If you think there is a definitive conclusion, you will be disappointed.”

However, there are some certain points. For example, the fact that an explosion actually occurred in the area of ​​the al Ahli hospital, managed for many years by the Anglican Church and located in a central area of ​​the city of Gaza. In a video released on social media whose authenticity has been verified by various international newspapers, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, we see the moment in which there is a sudden explosion. Even the Al Jazeera TV, which was reporting live from the center of Gaza, filmed such an explosionbut from further away

The moment the hospital in Gaza was hit by Israeli airstrike pic.twitter.com/OTTdayOGoT – Ali Hashem Ali Hashem (@alihashem_tv) October 17, 2023

Several video reconstruction experts had already managed to confirm on Tuesday evening that the building where the explosion had occurred was indeed the al Ahli hospital, and not a nearby structure. Analyst Benjamin Pittet of the Geoconfirmed collective, who often collaborates with the famous investigative journalism site Bellingcat, recognized some peculiar structures of the hospital in the video released by Al Jazeera. And he highlighted them with four different colors. Even the first images taken during the day they confirm that the explosion occurred in the hospital area, to be precise in a parking lot.

However, neither video clearly shows what caused the explosion.

According to several video reconstruction experts, the clearest footage showing the moments immediately preceding the explosion comes from Al Jazeera, and seems to be a more defined version of the video widely circulated on social media. Evan Hill, a journalist who works in the video reconstruction department of the Washington Post, he claims that the video shows “the interception of a rocket, followed by a small explosion on the ground some distance away, followed in turn by a larger explosion at al Ahli hospital.”

Full recording from @ajmubasher feed. You can see outgoing rocket fire some distance away. The rocket is intercepted in the air, and breaks apart into shrapnel. After this 2 explosions are seen: one smaller one, perhaps on the rocket launcher, and a big one on the hospital. pic.twitter.com/upR4Dnrvsq — Yousuf (@yousuf_tw) October 17, 2023

Hill’s interpretation needs to be explained. For years now, radical Palestinian groups have been launching more or less sophisticated rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory. Since 2011, Israel has activated an anti-missile defense system called Iron Dome, which detects and intercepts rockets launching from the Gaza Strip. Israel claims that last year Iron Dome intercepted 97 percent of rockets fired from the Strip in the spring during a cycle of violence and mutual attacks with Islamic Jihad.

Iron Dome works with a rather sophisticated system that calculates the trajectory of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, and adjusts in real time the trajectory of the missile launched by Israel to intercept it. Iron Dome also has a heat detector that allows the missile to recalibrate its trajectory to more precisely locate the rocket.

The technology of the rockets used by radical Palestinian groups, especially Hamas and Islamic Jihad, is not so developed: the rockets are launched but are not “guided”, and land wherever they happen. At the same time, however, they are more powerful rockets than a few years ago: both Hamas and Islamic Jihad have rockets at their disposal that can hit tens of kilometers away and with a fair amount of explosives. They are more powerful than the Qassams, used for years especially by Hamas, i.e. semi-homemade rockets that can contain a maximum of 20 kilos of explosives.

In summary, there are two elements involved in this story: the rockets launched by Palestinian groups and the Iron Dome missiles. At the moment, interpretations are divided between those who believe that the explosion was caused by a Palestinian rocket that had some malfunction, and those who believe that it was caused by an Israeli missile. There is also a third hypothesis: that the hospital was hit by debris from a Palestinian rocket intercepted by an Israeli missile. None of the three have been officially confirmed, and should therefore be taken with enormous caution.

The first hypothesis, that is, a malfunction of a Palestinian rocket, is supported by Israel but also by some video reconstruction experts. Oliver Alexander, who has collaborated with various US newspapers, claims for example that in the extended Al Jazeera video a rocket can be seen producing a plume of smoke shortly before disintegrating. “It looks more like a rocket engine failure than an interception,” he wrote their Twitter.

Following this hypothesis, the first small explosion reported by Hill would be caused by debris from the rocket while the second, decidedly larger, was caused by the actual rocket.

A good point has been made that this looks more like a rocket motor failure than interception. Looking closer at the video I agree. A plum can be seen coming off the rocket a second before the aerial explosion. This could explain the fact that we see two blasts on the ground. https://t.co/ZDFjdXOfQ9 — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) October 17, 2023

The Israeli army added some details to its reconstruction on Wednesday morning. The army claims that the rocket was launched from a cemetery near the hospital, and that it fell in the hospital parking lot due to a malfunction. The army also says that the crater caused by the explosion is not compatible with the bombs that the Israeli air force drops during a bombing raid. Nothing is said, however, about a possible missile launched from Iron Dome.

Israeli Defense Force releases drone footage of the Gaza hospital area before and after the bomb. It claims that a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket struck the parking lot of the hospital complex and did not leave a crater as an IDF bomb would. pic.twitter.com/htBLqssFzq — Shubhangi Sharma (@ItsShubhangi) October 18, 2023

A hypothesis that has circulated a lot in the last few hours, supported above all by an analyst much cited by other analysts, he claims that the explosion was caused by an error in the Iron Dome and its heat detection system: in short, he would have mistaken the hospital and its energy sources for the engine of a rocket. Analyst Justin Bronk, of the British Royal United Services Institute, also he claims that the sound of the only verified video resembles that of a “launched” missile.

The third hypothesis, that of debris, has been widely circulated in the last few hours but no one has detailed it better.

In addition to the responsibility for the explosion, several points remain to be clarified: for example, why the explosion was so large, enough to be noticed from a long distance away. On this point Bronk cites two hypotheses, both linked to a Palestinian rocket. The explosion may have been magnified by the rocket’s fuel itself, which had consumed little or nothing because the rocket had just been launched. Or there was fuel stored in the hospital parking lot, which would have produced the same effect.

It is possible that we will have more information in the coming hours, as more people reach the site of the explosion and more images become available than those circulated on Tuesday evening.

In the confusion and uncertainty of Tuesday, among other things, several rather misleading videos, testimonies and reconstructions circulated. The official account of the state of Israel, for example, at a certain point had included a video in a tweet that seemed to show the moment of the explosion: shortly afterwards it removed it, because the time stamped in the recording (8pm) it did not match that of the explosion, which occurred shortly before 7.30pm local time.

Latest video being shared by @Israel (before being deleted) & others is not evidence. The clip is from 8pm local. @ajmubasher were reporting of the bombing of the hospital as early at 7.28 pm local. I know this has been mentioned but useful to include AJ tweet #Gazagenocide pic.twitter.com/7nq7wbKCYb — Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) October 17, 2023

An aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hananya Naftali, also tweeted shortly after the explosion that the Israeli army was responsible, then deleted the tweet. Naftali is a sort of communications consultant who publishes dozens of over the top tweets a day, he does not have such a close working relationship with Netanyahu and it is unlikely that he was aware of any possible Israeli responsibility in the first minutes after the ‘explosion.

Finally, on Tuesday evening the alleged testimony of a certain Farida Khan, who called herself an Al Jazeera journalist and claimed to have seen a Hamas rocket land on the hospital, was widely circulated on Twitter. Al Jazeera he denied any connection with this account, which was deleted overnight.