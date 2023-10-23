As the Israeli army continues to bomb the Gaza Strip and prepare for a probable ground invasion, much of the public debate in Israel centers on the people taken hostage by the radical group Hamas during the October 7 attacks on Israeli territory, which since then they have been held in the Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli army, the hostages are 222 (the estimate was updated on Monday).

On Sunday evening a group of family members of the hostages met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in his official residence, while a demonstration of solidarity with the captured people was held outside. On the same day, similar demonstrations were also held in several European cities, including London, Berlin and Geneva.

The families who met Herzog asked Israel to negotiate with Hamas for the release of the hostages. On Friday evening Hamas freed two of them, two Israeli-American women, but since then there has been no further news and it is unclear whether there are any negotiations in this regard. The government led by Benjamin Netanyahu has not publicly explained what strategy it intends to follow.

More generally it seems that the Israeli government has different and conflicting priorities. For days he has been claiming that the objective of the bombings and of a possible ground invasion is to “dismantle” Hamas, and in fact the attacks in the Strip are of an intensity that has never been seen before. However, the bombings are endangering the safety of the hostages, some of whom are injured or in precarious health conditions.

In Israeli history, it had never happened that a radical Palestinian group managed to obtain such a large number of hostages, and therefore to have such an enormous instrument of blackmail against Israel. “This situation is unprecedented,” Gershon Baskin, an Israeli civil rights activist who for years was involved in negotiations to free Gilad Schalit, the Israeli soldier kidnapped by Hamas and held prisoner between 2006 and 2011, told the Associated Press. Schalit was freed after long negotiations and in exchange for around a thousand Palestinian detainees: among them was Yahya Sinwar, an important Hamas leader who has become the de facto leader of the Gaza Strip since 2017.

Until now, in similar cases, Israel had had to manage much less complex, albeit extremely delicate, situations. Three years after the Schalit case, he set up a huge security operation to search for three Israeli boys kidnapped by Hamas on June 12 while they were hiking. The boys were found dead two weeks later. From their bodies it was clear that they had been killed.

Israel then arrested dozens of Hamas officials and leaders, who in retaliation launched dozens of rockets against Israeli territory in the first week of July. Israeli public opinion was so shaken by the killing of the boys and the sustained rocket fire that the government, also led at the time by Benjamin Netanyahu, received enormous pressure to attack Hamas. On 8 July 2014, the Israeli army invaded the Gaza Strip in what remains the largest land operation carried out by the Israeli army in recent years. At least two thousand Palestinians were killed in the bombings and ground invasion.

The situation in which Israel finds itself today, however, has no even comparable precedent. It had never happened that Israel suffered a ground attack like the one on October 7, in which at least 1,400 Israelis were killed, and it had never happened that it had to negotiate for the release of such a large number of hostages.

This is also why very different proposals have been put forward in the Israeli debate in recent days.

Gideon Levy, one of the best-known commentators on the Israeli left, proposed in the newspaper Haaretz to ask Hamas to release all the hostages, and to offer in exchange the release of “most, if not all” of the Palestinian detainees who are in the Israeli prisons (at the beginning of the summer there were around 4,500). Palestinians who end up in Israeli prisons are detained for reasons that Israel defines as “security”, while those who commit common crimes are detained in Palestinian prisons. “The lives of the hostages are at risk, and every effort must be made to save them,” wrote Levy, who also proposed interrupting the army’s preparations for a possible ground invasion. “Anyone who wants to see the release of all the hostages – who wouldn’t? – must fight with all its might to oppose a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.”

Several experts agree that a ground invasion would make the release of the hostages much more complex and would put their safety at risk.

The most widespread view is that Hamas is holding the hostages in the network of tunnels it has built under the Gaza Strip, and which it usually uses to smuggle weapons and goods from Egypt. The network is so extensive that in the Israeli army it is informally called “the underground”. Not being visible from the outside, the tunnels are thought to be a safer place than any above-ground building, exposed to Israeli army bombardment. On days like these the tunnels can be used both to hide Hamas leaders and to hold hostages.

– Read also: Hamas is many things at once

Israeli intelligence has said it has gathered some information on the tunnel network, but it is likely to be rather limited. In the case of a ground invasion, knowledge of the tunnel network would give Hamas militiamen an enormous advantage, which for example could allow them to quickly move the hostages or even get them to Egypt. Furthermore, “there is always the risk that the kidnappers may decide to kill them, in a fit of rage or while they are on the verge of being discovered and rescued”, noted Frank Gardner, a BBC journalist who covers defense and security.

A person who is following the hostage issue and wished to remain anonymous told the New York Times that Hamas has warned that a land invasion by Israel would make the release of additional hostages much less likely.

It is not clear to what extent Levy’s position reflects that of the Israelis: indeed, there are several signs that it may be in the minority. A poll carried out between October 18 and 19 by the Israeli newspaper Maariv estimates that 65 percent of Israelis support a possible decision to invade the Gaza Strip by land after the October 7 attacks.

“People are determined to wipe out Hamas,” Michael Milshtein, head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at Tel Aviv University, told the Washington Post. Milshtein argues that Friday’s release of the two hostages “perhaps opened an opportunity” for the release of more hostages, but that public opinion has different priorities: “I don’t think this will change the government’s plans or policies,” Milshtein says.

– Read also: What is legal and what is not in the war between Israel and Hamas

Even among the families and friends of the hostages there seems to be conflicting opinions on the approach to be taken. The families who met with Herzog on Sunday called on the government to step up diplomatic efforts and negotiations. Yet a few days earlier the main association representing family and friends of the hostages, Bring Them Home Now (“bring them home now”), had published a very aggressive statement regarding one of the rare concessions made in recent days by the Israeli army , that is, the entry of some humanitarian aid trucks into the Gaza Strip.

“The decision to allow humanitarian aid to the murderers of Gaza has caused great anger among our families,” the statement read. «We remind you that children, newborns, women, soldiers, men and the elderly – some of whom have serious health problems, or are injured – are held captive underground like animals, in inhumane conditions. And the government of Israel sends these murderers medicine and sweets” (the World Health Organization defined the aid arriving in the Strip as “a drop in the ocean” compared to what is needed).

Apparently conflicting positions have also come from the Israeli government. Netanyahu continues to repeat that the release of the hostages remains one of the government’s priorities, but at the moment he has made no specific commitments on timing or methods. A few days ago, however, the influential Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich hoped that the army would “strike Hamas hard, without paying too much attention to the hostages”.

Among the few concrete decisions taken so far, the government has appointed a person responsible for coordinating efforts to free the hostages, former army general Gal Hirsch.

His appointment has been much criticized: Hirsch is best known for being a loyal supporter of Netanyahu and for having been indicted in a major tax evasion case in 2021. When his name emerged as a possible new police chief earlier, several commentators Israelis considered him unsuitable and without the necessary experience to hold the position. Even today there are similar criticisms. “It appears that the government did not choose the most qualified person for this job, and that the parameters required were instead loyalty to the prime minister and his family,” Ruth Halperin-Kaddari, who teaches at Tel Aviv University, told the Guardian Aviv and is one of the best-known Israeli experts and activists for women’s rights.

The Haaretz newspaper was even more explicit. In an editorial published on Sunday and titled “Go home, Gal Hirsch!”, we read that “his appointment is a sign that Netanyahu has no serious intention of working to free the hostages.” The editorial is not signed and is therefore an expression of the newspaper’s line.

Hirsch has so far not provided many details about the government’s strategy, not even to the families of the hostages. In a meeting a few days ago he told them that “it will take time” to resolve the issue: in the meantime, “you have our telephone number”.