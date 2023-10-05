There is already a confirmed date to be able to experience this horror story that is ready to get you off the couch.

Stray Souls comes to make you spend a season of fear.

If you are one of those people who love horror games and Halloween is your favorite time of year, you will like to read this news. It has been confirmed that Stray Souls, one of the new horror games that Unreal Engine 5 will enjoy, has a release date. The best of all is that relatively little left to enjoy itso you can go through terrifying moments at the most appropriate time for it.

The game is the responsibility of Versus Evil and Jukai Studio. These teams come ready to offer a truly chilling plot full of scares that will make you jump out of your chair at any moment. As we mentioned at the beginning, the game will use the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine and will be available for Xbox, PlayStation and PC, so players on any platform will have access to this new and terrifying story.

This is what Stray Souls looks like

As it could not be otherwise, the best way to present a horror game is precisely that… Offering terror. Stray Souls has released a trailer to confirm its release date and of course, also to make the desire of all those people who want to delve into the darkness grow even more. If you want to see what it is going to offer us and when this delivery will be available, just below these lines we leave you the video.

As you have seen in that chilling trailer, The game will be available next October 25, so yes, it arrives on the perfect date to have a truly scary Halloween. The story promises to be heartbreaking and dark in equal parts, with combat that seems to be really fun and stressful, so if you want to enjoy this title, get ready, because it’s very close.

We remind you that Stray Souls It will be released for all platforms, both current generation and last generation consolesIn addition, it will also be on PC. So it doesn’t matter which platform you feel most comfortable on, it doesn’t matter if you haven’t made the generation leap yet… If you love horror, tension and you like scares, you have no excuse to delve into this new universe.

