The Nakba is an event that has meaning for Palestine. Photo/ArabCenterDC

GAZA – The Nakba incident is a significant event for the Palestinian state. This event depicts the expulsion and ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians by Zionist militias in 1948.

Summarizing from Al Jazeera, Thursday (19/10/2023), there are around 700 thousand Palestinians who lost their homeland, homes and property due to the cruelty of the Zionist army. But behind it all, there is history and meaning that is still remembered today.

History and Meaning of the Nakba Event for Palestinians

Nakba means “catastrophe” in Arabic. This event was a result of Israel’s declaration of independence on May 14, 1948, which was supported by Britain and the United States.

Before the Nakba, Palestine was a region inhabited by various ethnic and religious groups, including Muslims, Christians and Jews. This region was part of the Ottoman Empire until 1917, when the British took control of it after World War I.

During the British mandate in Palestine, there was a wave of Jewish immigration from Europe and Russia to Palestine, which was driven by the ideology of Zionism which wanted to establish a Jewish state in the holy land.

This Jewish immigration led to conflict with the native Palestinian population, who felt their rights were threatened by the plan to create an Israeli state. Various forms of resistance and protests were carried out by Palestinians to oppose British policies that sided with the Zionists.

Quoted from the UN website, in 1947, the United Nations (UN) issued a plan to divide Palestine into two states: one for Jews and one for Arabs. This plan was rejected by the majority of Palestinians and neighboring Arab countries.

In this way, Israeli Zionist forces launched military attacks on the Palestinian territories designated as part of the Arab state by the UN in 1948.

This offensive aims to seize as much land as possible and drive as many Palestinians as possible from their homes. They also left all their possessions and memories in their homeland.

The Nakba incident did not only occur in 1948. Until now, Israel continues to carry out policies that violate the basic rights of Palestinians, such as building illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and blocking access to Gaza.