Steve Jobs, Sergey Brin, Larry Page, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk were assigned a salary of $1 as CEOs of the companies they founded. Others, like Warren Buffett, match their salary with that of many of their employees with annual gross salaries of $100,000.

However, their fortune continues to grow year after year thanks to the additional “pay” they receive each year as a bonus. The amount of these premiums can reach several billion dollars. So, at least in his case, the salary is the least important. A study by the investment consultancy The Stock Dork has analyzed the bonuses of the main executives of Big Tech and the figures are astronomical.

Better a low salary. With some exceptions, the majority of Big Tech CEOs have relatively “low” salaries (with all possible quotation marks), considering a salary of millions of dollars a year to run a company with a budget larger than the GDP of many as low. countries. The main reason why symbolic salaries such as Mark Zuckerberg’s $1 are set is because of the taxation borne by work income compared to that borne by financial investments.

That is, to pay less taxes, founders and CEOs prefer to collect a symbolic base salary on which a series of federal and state taxes are calculated, and then receive a million-dollar annual bonus in the form of company shares that receive pressure. lower tax. In the case of the CEO of Meta, that salary of 1 dollar was complemented with an extra “pay” of 27 million dollars.

Elon Musk’s bonuses. Taken together, Elon Musk is by far the highest paid CEO in the world. In the last five years he has received an average annual bonus of 456.7 million dollars. The absolute record was obtained in 2018, when the millionaire pocketed a bonus of $2,283 million in stock options.

Sundar Pichai, the most unstable. If Elon Musk’s annual bonus is large, so is that of the CEO of Alphabet, although it must be said that his bonus has been quite uneven in the last five years.

The head of Alphabet has earned an average bonus of $98.2 million per year over the last five years. However, their way of receiving that bonus has not always been in the same way or for the same amount. For example, In 2019, Pichai received $276.6 million in company stock, while in 2022 he received $10 million in cash and $42.2 million in stock options.

Average bonuses for the last five years

Oracle and Amazon equalize their bonuses. The executive directors of Amazon and Oracle, the controversial Andy Jassy and Safra Catz respectively, pocketed bonuses of over $50 million, placing them third and fourth respectively on the list of best remunerations. As in the case of the CEO of Google, his compensation and the way he receives it has changed over the last five years.

In 2021, Amazon paid its CEO $211.93 million in stock options, while Oracle’s CEO had to wait until 2022 to receive a bonus of $129.27 million.

Apple strengthens its position. It is surprising to find the CEO of Apple in fifth position, which in 2023 has positioned itself as the most valuable company in the world with a capitalization of 3 trillion dollars. With this move, Apple shows that it has preferred to solidify its position in the market before giving the bonus to its CEO.

Despite that, Tim Cook has pocketed an average of $43.95 million a year over the last five years. In 2022, Cook preferred to diversify and was given $12 million in cash and $82.99 million in Apple stock options.

In Xataka | When Steve Jobs paid $100,000 for the logo of one of his own companies: “I’ll solve your problem”

Imagen | Flickr (Number 10)