There is a hidden tribute to Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In the Prime Video series, a scene with Isildur is featured that subtly pays homage to Viggo Mortensen’s character during Peter Jackson’s film trilogy. This scene, which explores the relationship between Isildur and Elendil, evokes a moment from The Two Towers. The comparison between Isildur and the future king of Gondor is made evident through his connection to horses.

In the original trilogy, Isildur is primarily known as the man who took the One Ring from Sauron but refused to destroy it. This betrayal led to his tragic fate. Thousands of years later, Aragorn, a descendant of Isildur, uses this connection to claim his place as ruler of Arnor and Gondor. Unlike Isildur, who considered the ring a prize for his family, Aragorn joins the Fellowship of the Ring in order to destroy it. In the Lord of the Rings series: The Rings of Power, family ties are exposed in a subtle way. However, it can be verified.

Communication between the men of Númenor and the horses

The communication scene with the horses in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power illustrates how Aragorn and Isildur made decisions that would shape their destinies. In the sixth episode of the first season, titled “Udûn,” Isildur struggles to calm his horse, Berek. His father, Elendil, explains that the horses of Númenor form strong bonds with his riders. They even share their emotions, as we saw with Aragorn. This link is demonstrated in the next chapter, when Isildur’s horse runs away after the presumed death of its owner. Isildur’s inability to understand Berek’s anguish highlights how much he still has to learn. The focus is on Isildur’s difficulty understanding Berek, rather than their mutual inability to communicate.

Aragorn’s ability to easily connect with a horse in The Two Towers goes deeper the message that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power tries to convey about Isildur. When the party decides to abandon the Rohirrim, one horse seems reluctant to leave. Like Elendil, Viggo Mortensen’s character communicates with the horse Brego in Sindarin. Brego immediately begins to relax and later, when Aragorn falls off a cliff, he comes to his aid and takes him to Helm’s Deep. With a few words, the heir of Elendil establishes a bond with Brego that Isildur struggled to form with Berek. Ultimately, he understands Brego as much as Brego understands him.

