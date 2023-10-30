Delia Derbyshire, the forgotten electronic music genius who never got the credit she deserved in Doctor Who

Have you ever wondered how that disturbing melody that announces the arrival of the TARDIS was born? Well get ready, because the Doctor Who theme has a history as fascinating as the Doctor himself. Delia Derbyshire is one of the minds behind this work, and today we are going to tell his story, which remains little known even among the most die-hard fans of the series.

The music that transcended time and space

Let’s start by dotting the i’s: Doctor Who It is not only a journey through time and space, but also a musical journey. The original theme was composed in 1963 by Ron Grainer, but what we hear at the beginning of each episode has much more to do with the magic applied by Delia Derbyshire. She used pioneering techniques, such as white noise filtering and individual note fusion, to bring Grainer’s vision to life. All this without the use of synthesizers or stereo equipment.

If you thought that electronic music is easy, here I leave you with a gem. Derbyshire and his team, working at the BBC’s Radiophonic Workshop, used home recording methods that ranged from recording the sound of water being poured into jugs to synchronizing multiple tapes by hand. All of this, to create a sound piece that would later become a pop culture anthem.

Delia Derbyshire: the forgotten star

As amazing as it may seem, Derbyshire never received official recognition for his contribution to this topic that forms part of the soundtrack of our geek lives. Even today, the only one credited for the song’s composition is Grainer. And no, it’s not because the BBC forgot. It turns out that The company’s policy at that time was to keep members of the Radiophonic Workshop anonymous..

Derbyshire was no ordinary woman. She studied Mathematics and Music at Cambridge and began working at the BBC in 1960, shortly before the song was created. Her influence can be traced to modern bands such as Aphex Twin, Portishead and The Chemical Brothers. Additionally, she worked with personalities such as Yoko Ono and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Murray Gold: the composer of the renaissance

If we have learned anything with Doctor Who, it is that everything gets a second chance, and the music of the series is no exception. When the series was relaunched in 2005, Murray Gold became the new master behind the soundtrack. From emotional goodbyes to epic showdowns, Gold captured the essence of every momentturning the music into another character who travels with the Doctor.

While it is true that Delia Derbyshire and Murray Gold belong to different generations, they have both managed to capture the magic and wonder of time travel in their music. And that, my friends, is something worthy of a series that transcends decades and continents.

A farewell without applause

Perhaps the saddest thing about this story is that Delia Derbyshire left this world without seeing the revival of Doctor Who in 2005. After leaving the BBC in 1973 due to an environment she considered increasingly corporate, the genius behind those sounds who still resonate in our collective memory died in 2001.

It is incredible that a work as iconic as the Doctor Who theme has such a complicated and, at the same time, so exciting story behind it. If after this you are left wanting more Doctor Who, remember that they are available on the BBC website.