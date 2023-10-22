When the myths of the gaming community become urban legends in video games: a nostalgic trip to the tricks that marked an entire generation

A world without internet, without game guides within the reach of a click. Yes, it sounds scary. These were the times of the 90s and early 2000s, when urban legends in video games flourished in the schoolyard and rumors were spread by word of mouth. Who hasn’t ever heard of how to find Mew under a truck in Pokémon? My God, how we flew in our imagination!

The gaming community was fed by these myths, some of which have even influenced the development of future games. This, my friends, is more than just playtime talk; This is interactive entertainment history.

Myths and deceptions: From Mario to Zelda

Since the beginnings of Zelda and Mario, more or less plausible theories have circulated about hidden secrets. In Ocarina of Time, for example, the existence of the Triforce became an international debate. Even though the game never reveals the existence of this mythical object, players continued searching, completing the game without dying, or even inventing hidden temples. Pure devotion or pure madness, whatever you prefer to call it.

On the other hand, in Super Mario 64, players were speculating about Luigi’s existence in the game, thanks to a statue with the blurred text “L is Real 2401.” It wouldn’t be until 2020 when Luigi was confirmed to be in the game files, although it was never made public.

The power of the gaming community

The force that move these myths It is none other than the community. Some rumors became so famous that the developers even included them as Easter eggs in future titles. In the Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire remakes, for example, players can finally travel to space, a nod to a myth that circulated in the original 2002 games.

Those hidden winks o Easter eggs that we find in more recent games are more than a simple bonus; They are a connection with the past. In Pokémon Fire Red and Leaf Green, a “Lava Cookie” is found near the famous truck where Mew was believed to be, a nostalgic nod to those unfounded but exciting rumors.

False rumors from the past are a pillar of gamer culture. Generations of gamers have spent hours discovering cheats that turned out to be fake, but ironically enriched the gaming experience and strengthened communities online and off.

The indelible traces of myths: How did these urban legends change the way we play?

One thing is clear, these urban legends in video games They were not only rumors that circulated in the schoolyard, but they came to shape gamer culture in a very real way. Think about it, it wouldn’t be unusual to find a video game devourer who was encouraged to study programming because he wanted to unravel one of those myths. These folkloric tales of the digital world often serve as inspiration for new generations to look beyond the obvious, to question and explore virtual worlds with the same fervor with which these legends were devoured.

And, paradoxically, although many of these fake tricks have been debunked, they have left a mark on game design and how players interact with them. Some developers have even embraced these myths, turning them into Easter eggs or even game mechanics in future installments. Who could forget how the famous legend of Polybius influenced a series of psychological horror titles? Ah, how the lines between myth and reality intertwine in this little world.