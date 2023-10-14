The Amazon Fire TV has earned a special place in the market, since it is one of the most complete streaming devices, thanks to its ease of use and its excellent option to enjoy series, movies, music, games and more.

But, naturally, one of the things that worries you the most is that children or anyone else accesses certain content, information or some apps without your permission.

For example, If you have young children, you may want to prevent them from viewing inappropriate content not suitable for their age.. Or, if you have guests over, you may not want them to see your content, which should be completely private.

To do this, the Fire TV has a function that very few users know about, but that is essential that you should even activate right now. This is parental control, a tool that allows you to restrict access to certain content with a simple PIN code.

Steps to activate parental controls on Amazon Fire TV

Activating parental controls on your Fire TV with the help of a PIN is an easy and simple process. The first thing you should do is access the device settings. To do this, on the home screen navigate to the top of the screen, where you will find the option Settingswhich is usually represented with a gear icon.

Then, scroll through all the existing options and select Account settings and of profile. When you do this, a new window will open in which you will see the desired option called Control parental, select it.

At this point, you will be asked to set up a four-digit PIN, this is where you need to make sure you choose a combination that is easy to remember, but difficult to guess to keep your account and device secure at all times.

Once the PIN is configured, you can select which content or functions you want to protect. Depending on the options you activate, If a person accesses your Amazon Fire TV, they must enter the code before watching videos in restricted categories, purchasing content, or opening certain applications.

This hidden function allows you to block certain content through a simple security code, providing greater control, but above all, privacy in your account. You can activate it to prevent your children from watching inappropriate shows or movies. Without a doubt, it is a useful and easy tool to configure on your device.