The creator’s head of visual effects, Jay Cooper, confirms a cameo in the film for a key character in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Star Wars fans can enjoy a hidden and very brief cameo from a key character from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in The Creator.

Droids are staple characters in the Star Wars universe, and many of them play recurring and pivotal roles in the franchise. While many remain anonymous, R2-D2 and C-3PO accompany and even rescue their masters on many occasions. However another droid that has become a fan favorite is K-2SO, who was voiced by Alan Tudyk and was a key character in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The droid reappeared again in the Disney+ prequel series Andor. And now The Direct site has confirmed that the droid is also in Gareth Edwards’ The Creator, although he only appeared as a hidden cameo.

The Creator’s visual effects supervisor Jay Cooper dropped in an interview that they left a K-2SO Easter egg in the film. However, he didn’t share any clues on how to spot the cameo, leaving the audience to stay on their toes throughout the film’s 133-minute runtime. “We also have a K-2SO (from Star Wars: Rogue One) easter egg in the movie,” he said. “But you know, you’ll have to find it on your own… It’s there. I can go around him if I have the chance.”

Star Wars References and Side Stories

The easter egg may not come as a surprise to fans, given The Creator’s production ties to Rogue One. The film’s director, Gareth Edwards, has confirmed the multiple nods to the Star Wars prequel, and The Creator It even has its own version of the Death Star. The films also shared themes such as sacrifice, self-preservation, and the common good that influence their characters’ motivation.

Edwards, who directed both films, even shared how he applied everything he learned from Rogue One to The Creator.

You can read our review of The Creator here.