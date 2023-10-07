The Amazon Fire TV is a device that offers a wide range of functions to enjoy your favorite content. It has facilitated the way you enjoy series, movies, applications and all DTT channels.

One of the most interesting features is the integration with Alexa through the remote control. But if you want to take your entertainment experience to a new level, you have to pair the Fire TV with a smart speaker that has support for Amazon’s virtual assistant.

By doing so, you get additional benefits, and one of the most notable is the ability to control your Smart TV without the need for a remote control, all using voice commands.

How to link your Amazon Fire TV to a smart speaker with Alexa

The procedure to connect both devices is quite simple and you do not need to be an expert to carry it out. Of course, the first thing you should do is make sure that both the Fire TV and the speaker with Alexa have the same Amazon account, it is an essential requirement.

Open the Alexa application on your mobile, if you do not have it installed, you can download it from Google Play or the App Store depending on whether you have an Android or iPhone smartphone.

Within the app go to the option Further in the lower left corner of the screen. Choose Setting and then tap on TV and videoin Featured you must choose Fire TV y Link My Alexa Device.

Once this process is complete, your Alexa smart speaker will be linked to your Amazon Fire TV, so you can control your TV with voice commands without the need to use the remote control.

For example, you can say, “Alexa, open Netflix.” “Alexa, turn up the volume.” In this way, any speaker that comes with Amazon’s virtual assistant integrated can turn your Fire TV and Smart TV into a very complete home entertainment center.

Just by using your voice, you can easily and quickly control your TV, as well as all streaming service applications, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, among others.